Akzo Nobel India Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
982.3
1,036.3
973.4
1,032.7
956.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
982.3
1,036.3
973.4
1,032.7
956.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.1
9.7
10.3
8.4
8.9
Total Income
991.4
1,046
983.7
1,041.1
965.2
Total Expenditure
832.9
867.4
811.7
866.3
814.5
PBIDT
158.5
178.6
172
174.8
150.7
Interest
1.5
2.5
3.2
3.2
2.7
PBDT
157
176.1
168.8
171.6
148
Depreciation
25.2
21.8
21.8
20.1
21.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.2
41.9
39.6
38
33.1
Deferred Tax
-1.3
-2.2
-1.3
-0.3
-0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
97.9
114.6
108.7
113.8
94.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
97.9
114.6
108.7
113.8
94.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
97.9
114.6
108.7
113.8
94.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.49
25.17
23.87
24.99
20.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
700
0
0
500
0
Equity
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.13
17.23
17.67
16.92
15.75
PBDTM(%)
15.98
16.99
17.34
16.61
15.47
PATM(%)
9.96
11.05
11.16
11.01
9.85
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
