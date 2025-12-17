iifl-logo

Imperial Chemicals may pare 9% stake in Akzo Nobel

17 Dec 2025 , 07:51 AM

Imperial Chemical Industries is likely to sell up to a 9% stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd through a block deal, reports suggested.

The offer size is fixed at ₹1,290.60 Crore. The floor price is fixed at ₹3,150 Crore per share. The reports also stated that the floor price is at a discount of 13.10% of the current market price.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,682 Crore. This was manyfolds higher than ₹97 Crore net profit posted in the previous corresponding quarter. The company said that the increase in profit was due to an exceptional gain of ₹1,874 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year.

The company informed that its revenue for the period slipped as much as 15% on a year-on-year basis to ₹835 Crore. Revenue fell 16.10% against the previous quarter.

The business reported a total expenditure of ₹745 Crore for the quarter. This was lower than ₹860 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year. However, the company’s finance costs jumped sharply by 53.30% to ₹2.30 Crore. The company said that its tax expense also improved significantly to ₹289 Crore, against ₹33.90 Crore in the previous comparable period.

