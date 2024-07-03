Akzo Nobel India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,961.6
3,802.1
3,148.6
2,421.4
2,661.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,961.6
3,802.1
3,148.6
2,421.4
2,661.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.8
27.4
24.7
23.2
41.11
Total Income
3,997.4
3,829.5
3,173.3
2,444.6
2,702.92
Total Expenditure
3,329.6
3,277
2,716.1
2,080.6
2,291.36
PBIDT
667.8
552.5
457.2
364
411.56
Interest
12.5
14.1
14.5
10.3
9.34
PBDT
655.3
538.4
442.7
353.7
402.22
Depreciation
82.3
82.5
75.9
75.5
79.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
150.8
126.1
78.2
76.3
92.97
Deferred Tax
-4.4
-5.3
-1.5
-5.7
-7.22
Reported Profit After Tax
426.6
335.1
290.1
207.6
237.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
426.6
335.1
290.1
207.6
237.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.57
0
-3.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
426.6
335.1
288.53
207.6
241.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
93.68
73.58
63.7
45.6
52.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
750
650
750
500
140
Equity
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.85
14.53
14.52
15.03
15.46
PBDTM(%)
16.54
14.16
14.06
14.6
15.11
PATM(%)
10.76
8.81
9.21
8.57
8.92
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
