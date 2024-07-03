iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akzo Nobel India Ltd Half Yearly Results

3,635.8
(0.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:09:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,018.6

2,006.1

1,955.5

1,938.2

1,863.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,018.6

2,006.1

1,955.5

1,938.2

1,863.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.8

18.7

17.1

18.5

8.9

Total Income

2,037.4

2,024.8

1,972.6

1,956.7

1,872.8

Total Expenditure

1,700.3

1,678

1,651.6

1,640.6

1,636.4

PBIDT

337.1

346.8

321

316.1

236.4

Interest

4

6.4

6.1

8.3

5.8

PBDT

333.1

340.4

314.9

307.8

230.6

Depreciation

47

41.9

40.4

43.6

38.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

77.1

77.6

73.2

74.5

51.6

Deferred Tax

-3.5

-1.6

-2.8

-3.1

-2.2

Reported Profit After Tax

212.5

222.5

204.1

192.8

142.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

212.5

222.5

204.1

192.8

142.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

212.5

222.5

204.1

192.8

142.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

46.66

48.9

44.82

42.37

31.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

700

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.5

45.5

45.5

45.5

45.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.69

17.28

16.41

16.3

12.68

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

10.52

11.09

10.43

9.94

7.63

Akzo Nobel: Related NEWS

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|03:22 PM

The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akzo Nobel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.