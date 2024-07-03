Akzo Nobel India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,018.6
2,006.1
1,955.5
1,938.2
1,863.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,018.6
2,006.1
1,955.5
1,938.2
1,863.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.8
18.7
17.1
18.5
8.9
Total Income
2,037.4
2,024.8
1,972.6
1,956.7
1,872.8
Total Expenditure
1,700.3
1,678
1,651.6
1,640.6
1,636.4
PBIDT
337.1
346.8
321
316.1
236.4
Interest
4
6.4
6.1
8.3
5.8
PBDT
333.1
340.4
314.9
307.8
230.6
Depreciation
47
41.9
40.4
43.6
38.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
77.1
77.6
73.2
74.5
51.6
Deferred Tax
-3.5
-1.6
-2.8
-3.1
-2.2
Reported Profit After Tax
212.5
222.5
204.1
192.8
142.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
212.5
222.5
204.1
192.8
142.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
212.5
222.5
204.1
192.8
142.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
46.66
48.9
44.82
42.37
31.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
700
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.69
17.28
16.41
16.3
12.68
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
10.52
11.09
10.43
9.94
7.63
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
