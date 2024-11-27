iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akzo Nobel India Ltd Key Ratios

3,865
(3.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akzo Nobel India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.03

-10.95

5.7

-2.56

Op profit growth

26.9

14.13

-9.1

8.23

EBIT growth

31.47

1.51

-12.03

5.41

Net profit growth

39.73

-48.11

61.98

15.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.73

14.07

10.98

12.76

EBIT margin

12.04

11.91

10.45

12.55

Net profit margin

9.21

8.57

14.71

9.6

RoCE

27.88

21.75

24.08

28.3

RoNW

5.69

4.02

8.69

5.68

RoA

5.33

3.91

8.47

5.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

63.76

45.63

85.67

52.89

Dividend per share

75

50

22

22

Cash EPS

47.03

29

73.27

41.29

Book value per share

276.56

282.89

276.65

216.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

30.01

50.58

20.98

36.01

P/CEPS

40.69

79.57

24.53

46.12

P/B

6.92

8.15

6.49

8.8

EV/EBIDTA

18.29

27.03

24.25

23.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

25.66

41.57

Tax payout

-21.02

-25.37

-27.6

-28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.66

60.92

54.18

54.22

Inventory days

66.8

63.23

50.75

54.36

Creditor days

-106.65

-123

-94.07

-95.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-26.15

-28

-81.2

-100.96

Net debt / equity

-0.3

-0.51

-0.06

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.89

-1.96

-0.28

-0.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.65

-54.62

-56.12

-53.97

Employee costs

-8.38

-10.39

-10.3

-9.66

Other costs

-18.22

-20.9

-22.59

-23.58

Akzo Nobel : related Articles

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|03:22 PM

The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Akzo Nobel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.