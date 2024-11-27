Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.03
-10.95
5.7
-2.56
Op profit growth
26.9
14.13
-9.1
8.23
EBIT growth
31.47
1.51
-12.03
5.41
Net profit growth
39.73
-48.11
61.98
15.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.73
14.07
10.98
12.76
EBIT margin
12.04
11.91
10.45
12.55
Net profit margin
9.21
8.57
14.71
9.6
RoCE
27.88
21.75
24.08
28.3
RoNW
5.69
4.02
8.69
5.68
RoA
5.33
3.91
8.47
5.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
63.76
45.63
85.67
52.89
Dividend per share
75
50
22
22
Cash EPS
47.03
29
73.27
41.29
Book value per share
276.56
282.89
276.65
216.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.01
50.58
20.98
36.01
P/CEPS
40.69
79.57
24.53
46.12
P/B
6.92
8.15
6.49
8.8
EV/EBIDTA
18.29
27.03
24.25
23.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
25.66
41.57
Tax payout
-21.02
-25.37
-27.6
-28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.66
60.92
54.18
54.22
Inventory days
66.8
63.23
50.75
54.36
Creditor days
-106.65
-123
-94.07
-95.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-26.15
-28
-81.2
-100.96
Net debt / equity
-0.3
-0.51
-0.06
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.89
-1.96
-0.28
-0.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.65
-54.62
-56.12
-53.97
Employee costs
-8.38
-10.39
-10.3
-9.66
Other costs
-18.22
-20.9
-22.59
-23.58
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.