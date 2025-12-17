Top Stocks for Today - 17th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The business announced that it has received a new construction order worth ₹888.38 Crore. The order value is inclusive of taxes. The company informed that it has secured this order from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation Limited. The order is for construction and overall development work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra at Punauradham.

NBCC India: The company said that it has received work orders worth ₹345.04 Crore, excluding GST. It has received a project management consultancy assignment from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi. Another order has been received from Kandla SEZ for day-to-day annual maintenance work.

Reliance Industries: The company informed that Reliance Consumer has entered into the packaged foods segment with the relaunch of legacy brand SIL as its flagship offering in the category. The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries marks relaunch of the 75-year old brand’s comprehensive foray into the food segments.

BEML: The company said that it has received an order from the Ministry of Defence for supplying engines. The contract has an estimated value of ₹110 Crore.

Akzo Nobel: Imperial Chemicals is planning to sell about a 9% stake in the company. The transaction is expected to take place through a block deal. The offer size is fixed at ₹1,290.60 Crore.

