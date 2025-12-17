iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 17th December 2025

17 Dec 2025 , 06:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The business announced that it has received a new construction order worth ₹888.38 Crore. The order value is inclusive of taxes. The company informed that it has secured this order from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation Limited. The order is for construction and overall development work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra at Punauradham.

NBCC India: The company said that it has received work orders worth ₹345.04 Crore, excluding GST. It has received a project management consultancy assignment from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi. Another order has been received from Kandla SEZ for day-to-day annual maintenance work.

Reliance Industries: The company informed that Reliance Consumer has entered into the packaged foods segment with the relaunch of legacy brand SIL as its flagship offering in the category. The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries marks relaunch of the 75-year old brand’s comprehensive foray into the food segments.

BEML: The company said that it has received an order from the Ministry of Defence for supplying engines. The contract has an estimated value of ₹110 Crore.

Akzo Nobel: Imperial Chemicals is planning to sell about a 9% stake in the company. The transaction is expected to take place through a block deal. The offer size is fixed at ₹1,290.60 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top Stocks in Focus to Watch
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

KPI Green Energy Board Approves ₹475 Crore Preferential Issue

KPI Green Energy Board Approves ₹475 Crore Preferential Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2025|02:48 PM
Aurionpro Solutions Wins Multi-Year Transaction Banking Deal From PSU Bank

Aurionpro Solutions Wins Multi-Year Transaction Banking Deal From PSU Bank

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2025|02:39 PM
NBCC India secures new work orders worth ₹345 Crore

NBCC India secures new work orders worth ₹345 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2025|02:08 PM
Royal Orchid Hotels Enters Baddi With 43-Room Regenta Place Property

Royal Orchid Hotels Enters Baddi With 43-Room Regenta Place Property

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2025|01:18 PM
Ahluwalia Contracts secures order worth ₹888 Crore for Ram Temple

Ahluwalia Contracts secures order worth ₹888 Crore for Ram Temple

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Dec 2025|11:44 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.