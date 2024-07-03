Summary

Having commenced operations in 1965 as an EPC company, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (ACIL) was incorporated on June 2, 1979, which acquired the business of four partnership firms engaged in construction in July, 1979 and consequently became a Public Limited Company in September, 1990. The Company is engaged in the engineering and construction of large building infrastructure projects. It is the oldest Construction companies in India, founded by Late Sh. Karam Chand Ahluwalia, father of Mr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia in 1965. Company develops and executes civil engineering technically complex, high-value projects across diverse segments such as transportation, Building Projects, irrigation and water supply, special buildings and industrial plants. ACILs projects are hallmarks of quality, excellence, and precision; the Company has delivered numerous engineering marvels within each of its respective segments. The megatrends shaping the business landscape include AIIMS and Institutional Projects, like All India Medical Sciences in India, Institutional Building, Railway Stations, Universitys, Data Centres becoming more commitment works, demanding and aspirational.The Company is one of Indias leading, integrated construction companies engaged in the business of Construction of Buildings (Residential and Commercial complexes, Information Technology (IT) Parks, Institutional Buildings, Hospitals and Corporate office, Airport, Medical College, metro station and depot, Industrial and t

