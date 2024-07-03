iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Share Price

958.4
(-3.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open997
  • Day's High997
  • 52 Wk High1,542.45
  • Prev. Close989.45
  • Day's Low955.55
  • 52 Wk Low 747.8
  • Turnover (lac)529.27
  • P/E33.56
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value249.46
  • EPS29.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,420.09
  • Div. Yield0.05
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

997

Prev. Close

989.45

Turnover(Lac.)

529.27

Day's High

997

Day's Low

955.55

52 Week's High

1,542.45

52 Week's Low

747.8

Book Value

249.46

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,420.09

P/E

33.56

EPS

29.49

Divi. Yield

0.05

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.31%

Non-Promoter- 37.82%

Institutions: 37.81%

Non-Institutions: 6.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.4

13.4

13.4

13.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,588.74

1,216.4

1,023.07

866.59

Net Worth

1,602.14

1,229.8

1,036.47

879.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,982.19

1,884.92

1,646.58

1,426.57

yoy growth (%)

5.16

14.47

15.42

14.36

Raw materials

-919.23

-904.67

-756

-726.24

As % of sales

46.37

47.99

45.91

50.9

Employee costs

-153.44

-154.31

-133.83

-151.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

103.52

96.58

174.86

131.06

Depreciation

-30.43

-31.87

-25.62

-23.9

Tax paid

-26.28

-32.15

-59.41

-44.75

Working capital

107.39

158.73

64.71

-55.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.16

14.47

15.42

14.36

Op profit growth

0.8

-30.21

26.23

7.99

EBIT growth

11.04

-34.18

26.42

2.45

Net profit growth

19.87

-44.18

33.75

2.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,855.3

2,838.39

2,692.47

1,982.19

1,884.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,855.3

2,838.39

2,692.47

1,982.19

1,884.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

231.61

29.52

29.14

22.32

10.44

View Annually Results

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Bikramjit Ahluwalia

Deputy Managing Director

Shobhit Uppal

Whole-time Director

Vikas Ahluwalia

Whole-time Director

SANJIV SHARMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajendra Prasad Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sheela Bhide

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Kumar Sachdeva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Khurana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

Summary

Having commenced operations in 1965 as an EPC company, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (ACIL) was incorporated on June 2, 1979, which acquired the business of four partnership firms engaged in construction in July, 1979 and consequently became a Public Limited Company in September, 1990. The Company is engaged in the engineering and construction of large building infrastructure projects. It is the oldest Construction companies in India, founded by Late Sh. Karam Chand Ahluwalia, father of Mr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia in 1965. Company develops and executes civil engineering technically complex, high-value projects across diverse segments such as transportation, Building Projects, irrigation and water supply, special buildings and industrial plants. ACILs projects are hallmarks of quality, excellence, and precision; the Company has delivered numerous engineering marvels within each of its respective segments. The megatrends shaping the business landscape include AIIMS and Institutional Projects, like All India Medical Sciences in India, Institutional Building, Railway Stations, Universitys, Data Centres becoming more commitment works, demanding and aspirational.The Company is one of Indias leading, integrated construction companies engaged in the business of Construction of Buildings (Residential and Commercial complexes, Information Technology (IT) Parks, Institutional Buildings, Hospitals and Corporate office, Airport, Medical College, metro station and depot, Industrial and t
Company FAQs

What is the Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd share price today?

The Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹958.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd is ₹6420.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd is 33.56 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd is ₹747.8 and ₹1542.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd?

Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.15%, 3 Years at 34.88%, 1 Year at 30.85%, 6 Month at -24.85%, 3 Month at -10.76% and 1 Month at -7.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.32 %
Institutions - 37.81 %
Public - 6.87 %

