Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹997
Prev. Close₹989.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹529.27
Day's High₹997
Day's Low₹955.55
52 Week's High₹1,542.45
52 Week's Low₹747.8
Book Value₹249.46
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,420.09
P/E33.56
EPS29.49
Divi. Yield0.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.4
13.4
13.4
13.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,588.74
1,216.4
1,023.07
866.59
Net Worth
1,602.14
1,229.8
1,036.47
879.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,982.19
1,884.92
1,646.58
1,426.57
yoy growth (%)
5.16
14.47
15.42
14.36
Raw materials
-919.23
-904.67
-756
-726.24
As % of sales
46.37
47.99
45.91
50.9
Employee costs
-153.44
-154.31
-133.83
-151.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
103.52
96.58
174.86
131.06
Depreciation
-30.43
-31.87
-25.62
-23.9
Tax paid
-26.28
-32.15
-59.41
-44.75
Working capital
107.39
158.73
64.71
-55.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.16
14.47
15.42
14.36
Op profit growth
0.8
-30.21
26.23
7.99
EBIT growth
11.04
-34.18
26.42
2.45
Net profit growth
19.87
-44.18
33.75
2.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,855.3
2,838.39
2,692.47
1,982.19
1,884.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,855.3
2,838.39
2,692.47
1,982.19
1,884.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
231.61
29.52
29.14
22.32
10.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Bikramjit Ahluwalia
Deputy Managing Director
Shobhit Uppal
Whole-time Director
Vikas Ahluwalia
Whole-time Director
SANJIV SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra Prasad Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sheela Bhide
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Kumar Sachdeva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Khurana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
Summary
Having commenced operations in 1965 as an EPC company, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (ACIL) was incorporated on June 2, 1979, which acquired the business of four partnership firms engaged in construction in July, 1979 and consequently became a Public Limited Company in September, 1990. The Company is engaged in the engineering and construction of large building infrastructure projects. It is the oldest Construction companies in India, founded by Late Sh. Karam Chand Ahluwalia, father of Mr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia in 1965. Company develops and executes civil engineering technically complex, high-value projects across diverse segments such as transportation, Building Projects, irrigation and water supply, special buildings and industrial plants. ACILs projects are hallmarks of quality, excellence, and precision; the Company has delivered numerous engineering marvels within each of its respective segments. The megatrends shaping the business landscape include AIIMS and Institutional Projects, like All India Medical Sciences in India, Institutional Building, Railway Stations, Universitys, Data Centres becoming more commitment works, demanding and aspirational.The Company is one of Indias leading, integrated construction companies engaged in the business of Construction of Buildings (Residential and Commercial complexes, Information Technology (IT) Parks, Institutional Buildings, Hospitals and Corporate office, Airport, Medical College, metro station and depot, Industrial and t
Read More
The Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹958.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd is ₹6420.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd is 33.56 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd is ₹747.8 and ₹1542.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.15%, 3 Years at 34.88%, 1 Year at 30.85%, 6 Month at -24.85%, 3 Month at -10.76% and 1 Month at -7.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.