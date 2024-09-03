AGM 27/09/2024 45th Annual General Meeting Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) 45th AGM - e-voting and payment of Dividend Record date 20-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Proceeding of 45th Annual General Meeting held on 27-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)