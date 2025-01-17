Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.16
7.57
6.41
15.42
Op profit growth
0.8
-29.25
-1.36
26.27
EBIT growth
11.05
-33.71
-0.72
26.46
Net profit growth
19.89
-45.05
1.54
33.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.77
8.11
12.34
13.31
EBIT margin
7.36
6.97
11.32
12.14
Net profit margin
3.89
3.41
6.68
7
RoCE
15.78
15.49
27.35
32
RoNW
2.29
2.09
4.31
5.11
RoA
2.08
1.89
4.03
4.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.52
9.61
17.51
17.23
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.3
Cash EPS
6.98
4.85
13.38
13.4
Book value per share
131.18
119.84
110.05
92.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.97
18.73
18.56
22.05
P/CEPS
42.86
37.07
24.28
28.34
P/B
2.28
1.5
2.95
4.09
EV/EBIDTA
9.37
6.44
8.97
10.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
1.74
Tax payout
-25.39
-33.3
-34.6
-33.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.89
97.9
112.87
119.69
Inventory days
47.69
35.94
35.37
43.21
Creditor days
-116.14
-100.27
-95.8
-93.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.42
-3.75
-10.32
-7.97
Net debt / equity
-0.39
-0.19
-0.2
-0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-2.26
-0.99
-0.68
-0.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.37
-47.99
-45.56
-45.91
Employee costs
-7.74
-8.18
-8.17
-8.12
Other costs
-38.1
-35.7
-33.92
-32.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.