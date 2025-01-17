iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Key Ratios

847.35
(-0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.16

7.57

6.41

15.42

Op profit growth

0.8

-29.25

-1.36

26.27

EBIT growth

11.05

-33.71

-0.72

26.46

Net profit growth

19.89

-45.05

1.54

33.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.77

8.11

12.34

13.31

EBIT margin

7.36

6.97

11.32

12.14

Net profit margin

3.89

3.41

6.68

7

RoCE

15.78

15.49

27.35

32

RoNW

2.29

2.09

4.31

5.11

RoA

2.08

1.89

4.03

4.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.52

9.61

17.51

17.23

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.3

Cash EPS

6.98

4.85

13.38

13.4

Book value per share

131.18

119.84

110.05

92.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

25.97

18.73

18.56

22.05

P/CEPS

42.86

37.07

24.28

28.34

P/B

2.28

1.5

2.95

4.09

EV/EBIDTA

9.37

6.44

8.97

10.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

1.74

Tax payout

-25.39

-33.3

-34.6

-33.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.89

97.9

112.87

119.69

Inventory days

47.69

35.94

35.37

43.21

Creditor days

-116.14

-100.27

-95.8

-93.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.42

-3.75

-10.32

-7.97

Net debt / equity

-0.39

-0.19

-0.2

-0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-2.26

-0.99

-0.68

-0.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.37

-47.99

-45.56

-45.91

Employee costs

-7.74

-8.18

-8.17

-8.12

Other costs

-38.1

-35.7

-33.92

-32.64

