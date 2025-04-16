iifl-logo
Ahluwalia Contracts Wins ₹396.5 Crore Godrej Riverine Project in Noida

16 Apr 2025 , 03:50 PM

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. has secured a significant construction contract from Godrej Properties Ltd., a prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer.

The contract involves core and shell construction works for substructure and superstructure across four residential towers—T1, T2, T3, and T4—at the Godrej Riverine Project, located in Sector-44, Noida.

Additional scope of work includes construction of the NTA (non-tower area), clubhouse, retail space, boundary wall, as well as rainwater harvesting (RWH), waterproofing, and lightning protection system (LPS) installations. The total value of the project is pegged at ₹396.5 crore, excluding applicable GST.

As per the regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges, the entire project is to be completed within a 25-month timeframe. The company clarified that the order win is independent of promoter involvement—no promoter or associated group company holds any interest in this contract.

This project win further strengthens Ahluwalia Contracts’ position in the premium construction segment, particularly in the Delhi-NCR real estate market. The order is expected to contribute positively to Ahluwalia Contracts’ revenue visibility and execution pipeline over the next two years.

  • Ahluwalia Contracts
  • Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
  • Godrej Riverine Project
