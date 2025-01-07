iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

977.35
(1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,982.19

1,884.92

1,646.58

1,426.57

yoy growth (%)

5.16

14.47

15.42

14.36

Raw materials

-919.23

-904.67

-756

-726.24

As % of sales

46.37

47.99

45.91

50.9

Employee costs

-153.44

-154.31

-133.83

-151.82

As % of sales

7.74

8.18

8.12

10.64

Other costs

-755.27

-672.91

-537.48

-374.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.1

35.69

32.64

26.27

Operating profit

154.24

153.01

219.25

173.69

OPM

7.78

8.11

13.31

12.17

Depreciation

-30.43

-31.87

-25.62

-23.9

Interest expense

-42.59

-34.99

-25.07

-27.08

Other income

22.31

10.44

6.3

8.36

Profit before tax

103.52

96.58

174.86

131.06

Taxes

-26.28

-32.15

-59.41

-44.75

Tax rate

-25.38

-33.28

-33.97

-34.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

77.24

64.43

115.44

86.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

77.24

64.43

115.44

86.31

yoy growth (%)

19.87

-44.18

33.75

2.25

NPM

3.89

3.41

7.01

6.05

