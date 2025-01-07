Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,982.19
1,884.92
1,646.58
1,426.57
yoy growth (%)
5.16
14.47
15.42
14.36
Raw materials
-919.23
-904.67
-756
-726.24
As % of sales
46.37
47.99
45.91
50.9
Employee costs
-153.44
-154.31
-133.83
-151.82
As % of sales
7.74
8.18
8.12
10.64
Other costs
-755.27
-672.91
-537.48
-374.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.1
35.69
32.64
26.27
Operating profit
154.24
153.01
219.25
173.69
OPM
7.78
8.11
13.31
12.17
Depreciation
-30.43
-31.87
-25.62
-23.9
Interest expense
-42.59
-34.99
-25.07
-27.08
Other income
22.31
10.44
6.3
8.36
Profit before tax
103.52
96.58
174.86
131.06
Taxes
-26.28
-32.15
-59.41
-44.75
Tax rate
-25.38
-33.28
-33.97
-34.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
77.24
64.43
115.44
86.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
77.24
64.43
115.44
86.31
yoy growth (%)
19.87
-44.18
33.75
2.25
NPM
3.89
3.41
7.01
6.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.