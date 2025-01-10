Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.4
13.4
13.4
13.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,588.74
1,216.4
1,023.07
866.59
Net Worth
1,602.14
1,229.8
1,036.47
879.99
Minority Interest
Debt
105.03
57.8
53.93
67.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.13
6.03
5.6
5.96
Total Liabilities
1,710.3
1,293.63
1,096
953.67
Fixed Assets
338.54
288.69
222.64
229.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
35.67
32.77
32.02
29.05
Networking Capital
549.5
377.85
401.73
270.89
Inventories
315.85
244.03
241.97
297.18
Inventory Days
54.72
Sundry Debtors
746.39
606.43
442.54
374.44
Debtor Days
68.94
Other Current Assets
976.46
734.23
673.98
713.25
Sundry Creditors
-700.02
-671.69
-619.37
-640.21
Creditor Days
117.88
Other Current Liabilities
-789.18
-535.15
-337.39
-473.77
Cash
780.3
588.03
433.34
417.55
Total Assets
1,710.29
1,293.62
1,096.01
953.67
