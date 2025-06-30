iifl-logo
Ahluwalia Contracts Wins ₹1,100 Crore Orders for Projects in Gurugram and Bengaluru

30 Jun 2025 , 10:49 AM

Ahluwalia Contracts has picked up two new construction deals worth just over ₹1,100 crore, giving a fresh push to its residential project pipeline.

  • One of the orders is from Whiteland Corporation for ₹821 crore and involves building a set of high-rise towers under the “Urban Resort” banner in Sector 103, Gurugram. That project is expected to take about three years to complete, according to the company’s exchange filing on Friday.
  • The second contract, awarded by Nestled Haven Estates and Maia Estates, is for a residential project in Bengaluru called “The Beacon.” For this one, Ahluwalia will handle the main structure and finishing work, with the total contract pegged at around ₹282.5 crore.  Work on the Bengaluru site is set to run for close to 32 months, putting both projects on slightly staggered timelines. 

The company made it clear that neither of these contracts involves related parties, and both fall under standard domestic development work. With these two deals, the company strengthens its presence in both the Delhi NCR and Bengaluru residential markets, two of India’s most competitive construction zones. The new wins also come at a time when the company is seen actively expanding its footprint across private housing developments in Tier-1 cities.

Following the news, Ahluwalia Contracts shares have surged 4% on June 30, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

