Ahluwalia Contracts Wins ₹1,100 Crore Orders for Projects in Gurugram and Bengaluru

30 Jun 2025 , 10:49 AM
Ahluwalia Contracts has picked up two new construction deals worth just over ₹1,100 crore, giving a fresh push to its residential project pipeline.
The company made it clear that neither of these contracts involves related parties, and both fall under standard domestic development work. With these two deals, the company strengthens its presence in both the Delhi NCR and Bengaluru residential markets, two of India’s most competitive construction zones. The new wins also come at a time when the company is seen actively expanding its footprint across private housing developments in Tier-1 cities.
Following the news, Ahluwalia Contracts shares have surged 4% on June 30, 2025.
