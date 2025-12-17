iifl-logo

Ahluwalia Contracts secures order worth ₹888 Crore for Ram Temple

17 Dec 2025 , 11:44 AM

Ahluwalia Contracts Limited announced that it has received a construction order worth ₹888.38 Crore. The order value is inclusive of taxes. The company informed that it has received this order from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

The order underlines construction and overall development work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra at Punauradham. The company said that it will execute the project under the EPC mode and is part of civil construction works.

The company said that it has received the contract from a domestic entity and plans to execute the order over a period of 42 months. It has clarified that neither the promoter or promoter group has any interest in the company awarding this contract.

Ahluwalia Contracts India bagged two major domestic construction orders worth ₹1,103.56 Crore in June last year. This order was awarded by Whiteland Corporation Private Limited.

Apart from this, the company also secured a contract worth ₹282.56 Crore from Nestled Haven Estates Pvt Ltd and Maia Estates Pvt Ltd for civil structure and architectural finishing work on a group housing project called ‘The Beacon,’ in Bengaluru.

None of the contracts received by the company are from any related party.

At around 11.40 AM, Ahluwalia Contracts was trading 3.53% higher at ₹986.05, against the previous close of ₹952.45 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹1,025 in today’s session.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

