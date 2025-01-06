iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

962.6
(-2.71%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

Ahluwalia Contr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

103.52

96.58

174.86

131.06

Depreciation

-30.43

-31.87

-25.62

-23.9

Tax paid

-26.28

-32.15

-59.41

-44.75

Working capital

107.39

158.73

64.71

-55.49

Other operating items

Operating

154.19

191.29

154.52

6.91

Capital expenditure

38.94

94.55

17.23

-133.45

Free cash flow

193.13

285.84

171.75

-126.53

Equity raised

1,579.98

1,335.23

988.03

814.83

Investing

0

0

-0.46

0.4

Financing

109.03

94.81

-4.42

5.28

Dividends paid

0

0

2

0

Net in cash

1,882.14

1,715.88

1,156.92

693.98

QUICKLINKS FOR Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

