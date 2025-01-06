Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
103.52
96.58
174.86
131.06
Depreciation
-30.43
-31.87
-25.62
-23.9
Tax paid
-26.28
-32.15
-59.41
-44.75
Working capital
107.39
158.73
64.71
-55.49
Other operating items
Operating
154.19
191.29
154.52
6.91
Capital expenditure
38.94
94.55
17.23
-133.45
Free cash flow
193.13
285.84
171.75
-126.53
Equity raised
1,579.98
1,335.23
988.03
814.83
Investing
0
0
-0.46
0.4
Financing
109.03
94.81
-4.42
5.28
Dividends paid
0
0
2
0
Net in cash
1,882.14
1,715.88
1,156.92
693.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.