The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 0.50 paisa (25%) per Ordinary (Equity) Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of members of the Company at the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting. The details of Book Closure for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be determined later. 45th AGM - e-voting and payment of Dividend Record date 20-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)