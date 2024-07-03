Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Summary

Having commenced operations in 1965 as an EPC company, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (ACIL) was incorporated on June 2, 1979, which acquired the business of four partnership firms engaged in construction in July, 1979 and consequently became a Public Limited Company in September, 1990. The Company is engaged in the engineering and construction of large building infrastructure projects. It is the oldest Construction companies in India, founded by Late Sh. Karam Chand Ahluwalia, father of Mr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia in 1965. Company develops and executes civil engineering technically complex, high-value projects across diverse segments such as transportation, Building Projects, irrigation and water supply, special buildings and industrial plants. ACILs projects are hallmarks of quality, excellence, and precision; the Company has delivered numerous engineering marvels within each of its respective segments. The megatrends shaping the business landscape include AIIMS and Institutional Projects, like All India Medical Sciences in India, Institutional Building, Railway Stations, Universitys, Data Centres becoming more commitment works, demanding and aspirational.The Company is one of Indias leading, integrated construction companies engaged in the business of Construction of Buildings (Residential and Commercial complexes, Information Technology (IT) Parks, Institutional Buildings, Hospitals and Corporate office, Airport, Medical College, metro station and depot, Industrial and townships, BOT projects, urban infrastructure, etc.). In 1992, Company completed the Chancery building for the High Commission of India, Delhi. During the year 1995-96, the company signed a MoU with Leonhard Weiss GmbH & Co, Germany for a joint venture. In the year 1998, the company completed the construction of Goa legislative assembly project and in the year 1999, they completed the construction of Signature Tower complex project at Gurgaon and phase-I of Apollo Hospital project at Kolkata. In the year 2000, they completed the corporate house construction of the Apollo Tyres Ltd in Gurgaon.In the year 2002, the company completed the office building for Asian Development Bank at New Delhi and factory building of Moser Baer Ltd at Noida. They also completed the construction of five-star hotel namely, Sonar Bangala for ITC Hotels Ltd. In the year 2003, they developed in-house plumbing division to undertake complete marketing, commercial scrutiny, costing, designing and system engineering. Also, they executed some prestigious projects, which include, ITC Grand Central Hotel, Mumbai, DPS International School, New Delhi and Corporate office for Xansa India Ltd, Noida.In May 2004, the company ventures into the RMC business by establishing a plant in Loni. In the year 2005, they completed the construction of Pitampura, Rohini East and Rohini West stations for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.During the year 2006-07, the company completed the some of the major projects, which include, Artemis Health Institute at Gurgaon, Singapore Embassy, Hotel Scope, Corporate Office Building for SEBI, Ansal Plaza at Noida, Ansal Plaza at Gurgaon, Leela Hotel at Bangalore and Inorbit Mall at Mumbai.In May 2007, the company bagged three civil constructions contracts worth Rs 90 crore from Reliance Communication ADAG for civil and structural work of corporate office, Saluja Construction Co Ltd for construction of The Verandas premium Residential Complex at Gurgaon and Agilent Technologies for construction of IT campus at IMT Manesar, Haryana.In July 2007, the company entered in the field of construction on DBOT / PPP Model. They bagged the DBOT project for construction of model Bus Terminal with Commercial Complex at Kota in Rajasthan. Also they bagged 4 new civil construction projects worth Rs 130 crore.In August 2007, the company received new orders from various companies, which include Jaypee Greens at Greater Noida, Government of India CPWD, IDBI Project Division (Civil) at Mumbai and Welldone Technology Parks Development Pvt Ltd at Gurgaon. Also, they received Letter of Intent for construction contract of Commonwealth Games 2010 Village Residential project from Emaar MGF Construction Pvt Ltd.In April 2008, the company bagged new contracts, which include construction work at Aluminium Smelter Project at Jharsuguda in Orissa of Vedanta Aluminium Ltd, construction of a 5 star hotel for Hotel Leelaventure Ltd in Delhi, construction of Residential Apartments cum Club House in Chennai, construction of IT Park for Ansal API in Greater Noida, construction work at Elphinston Mills of Indiabulls Properties Ltd, construction of office complex for Mudra Communications in Mumbai and construction and piling work of IT Campus in Kolkata. The total worth of these contracts is Rs 354 crore. In May 2008, the company received six orders aggregating to Rs 316 crore. In June 2008, they received the projects namely Institutional Building at Kundli from NBCC, Office Building for IDBI at Bandra- Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Housing Project at Noida from Assotech Ltd, Internal Electrical Works at Radisson Hotel, Jaipur, from Serveall Land Developers Pvt. Ltd, Office Building for Punjab National Bank at Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai and Housing Project at Gurgaon from Emaar MGF. These orders expected to be executed over the next 24 months.The company acquired 100% equity capital of Ahlcon Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd and made the company as a wholly owned subsidiary company with effect form July 1, 2008. They are in the process of transferring their RMC division to the new company. The Company acquired 50000 equity shares from five private limited companies in Kolkata namely, Premsagar Merchants Pvt Ltd, Splendor Distributors Pvt Ltd, Paramount Dealcomm Pvt Ltd, Jiwan Jyoti Traders Pvt Ltd and Dipesh Mining Pvt Ltd effective from August 1, 2008.In 2023-24, Company completed Leela Palace 5-Star Hotel at New Delhi; Metro Depot - Civil work for Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. - VAG Corridor MRTS Project, Mumbai; Three Elevated Metro Stations, viz Tollgate, Hsahalli and Vijaynagar Stations, in Reach-2 for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Phase-I.; Ranchi Airport Terminal Building for Airport Authority of India (AAI); District Court Complex & Advocate Chamber (Comosite Work) for P.W.D., Govt. of NCT Delhi at Saket, New Delhi; Dr S.P.M.Swimming Pool (Talkatora Stadium) for Common Wealth Games 2010 in New Delhi for CPWD; Games Village Housing Complex for Commonwealth Games 2010 at New Delhi; Hotel ITC Royal Gardenia in Bangalore Asias first LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Platinum Rated Hotel and Brigade Metropolish Housing Complex, Bangalore.