Summary

BEML Limited is a Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise and is under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. BEML manufactures and supplies defence ground support equipment such as Tatra based high mobility trucks, aircraft towing tractors etc. Under Mining and Construction business, the company manufactures and supplies equipment like bull dozers, excavators, dumpers, shovels, loaders and motor graders to various user segments and under Rail and Metro business, manufactures and supplies rail coaches, metro cars, ACEMUs, OHE cars, steel and aluminium wagons to the rail and metro sector. The Company works four manufacturing complexes located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysuru and Palakkad and a subsidiary steel foundry functioning in Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru district.The Companys Mining & Construction division offers range of mining machinery for both opencast and underground mines. The Rail & Metro business vertical supplies integral rail coaches, overhead electric inspection cars and postal vans to Indian Railways. Defense Division manufactures variants of Tatra vehicle for all terrain operations including bridge layer, field artillery tractor, medium and heavy recovery vehicle.In addition to the above, Technology Division of the company provides end-to-end technology solutions in Auto, Aero, Defence and Rail & Metro related areas. The Trading Division deals with non-company products and commodities, such as iron ore,

