SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹4,142
Prev. Close₹4,142.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.99
Day's High₹4,142
Day's Low₹4,142
52 Week's High₹5,488
52 Week's Low₹2,671.9
Book Value₹630.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,249.15
P/E60.06
EPS68.9
Divi. Yield0.5
The business declared last week that it has secured an order from Central Coalfields for 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 246.78 crore.
BEML, which reports to the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.
In the quarter ending September 2024, the company received orders worth ₹444 Crore and executed orders totalling ₹811 Crore.
BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex will be the platform for these trainsets, which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.77
41.77
41.77
41.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,601.06
2,353.37
2,265.02
2,182.68
Net Worth
2,642.83
2,395.14
2,306.79
2,224.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,557.2
3,028.81
3,245.55
2,498.8
yoy growth (%)
17.44
-6.67
29.88
-16.16
Raw materials
-2,039.11
-1,598.56
-1,744.1
-1,220.63
As % of sales
57.32
52.77
53.73
48.84
Employee costs
-848.64
-843.86
-808.49
-780.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
92.81
24.06
163.79
98.29
Depreciation
-70.68
-71.29
-64.23
-61.97
Tax paid
-18.01
44.31
-34.34
-13.84
Working capital
550.15
606.65
9.79
21.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.44
-6.67
29.88
-16.16
Op profit growth
63.14
-65.24
72.52
3.6
EBIT growth
104.34
-69.52
45.03
15.07
Net profit growth
9.38
-47.17
53.28
32.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,054.32
3,898.95
4,337.49
3,596.83
3,025.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,054.32
3,898.95
4,337.49
3,596.83
3,025.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.24
23.59
5.7
19.97
48.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Defence Business)
Ajit Kumar Srivastav
Director (Finance)
Anil Jerath
Chairman & Managing Director
Shantanu Roy
Independent Director
Arun Daga
Independent Director
Vikas Ramkrishna Kakatkar
Independent Director
Siva Makutam
Independent Director
BIPIN KUMAR GUPTA
Nominee (Govt)
Nishtha Upadhyay
Director (Human Resources)
Debi Prasad Satpathy
Director (Mining)
Sanjay Som
Reports by BEML Ltd

Summary
Summary
BEML Limited is a Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise and is under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. BEML manufactures and supplies defence ground support equipment such as Tatra based high mobility trucks, aircraft towing tractors etc. Under Mining and Construction business, the company manufactures and supplies equipment like bull dozers, excavators, dumpers, shovels, loaders and motor graders to various user segments and under Rail and Metro business, manufactures and supplies rail coaches, metro cars, ACEMUs, OHE cars, steel and aluminium wagons to the rail and metro sector. The Company works four manufacturing complexes located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysuru and Palakkad and a subsidiary steel foundry functioning in Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru district.The Companys Mining & Construction division offers range of mining machinery for both opencast and underground mines. The Rail & Metro business vertical supplies integral rail coaches, overhead electric inspection cars and postal vans to Indian Railways. Defense Division manufactures variants of Tatra vehicle for all terrain operations including bridge layer, field artillery tractor, medium and heavy recovery vehicle.In addition to the above, Technology Division of the company provides end-to-end technology solutions in Auto, Aero, Defence and Rail & Metro related areas. The Trading Division deals with non-company products and commodities, such as iron ore,
The BEML Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4142 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BEML Ltd is ₹17249.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BEML Ltd is 60.06 and 6.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BEML Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BEML Ltd is ₹2671.9 and ₹5488 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BEML Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.78%, 3 Years at 47.07%, 1 Year at 47.14%, 6 Month at -9.24%, 3 Month at 13.34% and 1 Month at -2.62%.
