BEML Ltd Share Price

4,142
(-0.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:11 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,142
  • Day's High4,142
  • 52 Wk High5,488
  • Prev. Close4,142.4
  • Day's Low4,142
  • 52 Wk Low 2,671.9
  • Turnover (lac)14.99
  • P/E60.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value630.12
  • EPS68.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,249.15
  • Div. Yield0.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BEML Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

4,142

Prev. Close

4,142.4

Turnover(Lac.)

14.99

Day's High

4,142

Day's Low

4,142

52 Week's High

5,488

52 Week's Low

2,671.9

Book Value

630.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,249.15

P/E

60.06

EPS

68.9

Divi. Yield

0.5

BEML Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15.5

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

BEML Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BEML Shares Rise on Chennai Metro Order

BEML Shares Rise on Chennai Metro Order

28 Nov 2024|02:07 PM

The business declared last week that it has secured an order from Central Coalfields for 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 246.78 crore.

BEML gets truck supply order worth ₹246.78 Crore

BEML gets truck supply order worth ₹246.78 Crore

22 Nov 2024|12:43 PM

BEML, which reports to the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

BEML's Q2 net profit declines marginally

BEML’s Q2 net profit declines marginally

11 Nov 2024|03:20 PM

In the quarter ending September 2024, the company received orders worth ₹444 Crore and executed orders totalling ₹811 Crore.

BEML shares gain after ₹867 Crore order win

BEML shares gain after ₹867 Crore order win

15 Oct 2024|02:29 PM

BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex will be the platform for these trainsets, which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

BEML Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.02%

Non-Promoter- 24.18%

Institutions: 24.18%

Non-Institutions: 21.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BEML Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.77

41.77

41.77

41.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,601.06

2,353.37

2,265.02

2,182.68

Net Worth

2,642.83

2,395.14

2,306.79

2,224.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,557.2

3,028.81

3,245.55

2,498.8

yoy growth (%)

17.44

-6.67

29.88

-16.16

Raw materials

-2,039.11

-1,598.56

-1,744.1

-1,220.63

As % of sales

57.32

52.77

53.73

48.84

Employee costs

-848.64

-843.86

-808.49

-780.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

92.81

24.06

163.79

98.29

Depreciation

-70.68

-71.29

-64.23

-61.97

Tax paid

-18.01

44.31

-34.34

-13.84

Working capital

550.15

606.65

9.79

21.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.44

-6.67

29.88

-16.16

Op profit growth

63.14

-65.24

72.52

3.6

EBIT growth

104.34

-69.52

45.03

15.07

Net profit growth

9.38

-47.17

53.28

32.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,054.32

3,898.95

4,337.49

3,596.83

3,025.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,054.32

3,898.95

4,337.49

3,596.83

3,025.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.24

23.59

5.7

19.97

48.56

View Annually Results

BEML Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BEML Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Defence Business)

Ajit Kumar Srivastav

Director (Finance)

Anil Jerath

Chairman & Managing Director

Shantanu Roy

Independent Director

Arun Daga

Independent Director

Vikas Ramkrishna Kakatkar

Independent Director

Siva Makutam

Independent Director

BIPIN KUMAR GUPTA

Nominee (Govt)

Nishtha Upadhyay

Director (Human Resources)

Debi Prasad Satpathy

Director (Mining)

Sanjay Som

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BEML Ltd

Summary

BEML Limited is a Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise and is under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. BEML manufactures and supplies defence ground support equipment such as Tatra based high mobility trucks, aircraft towing tractors etc. Under Mining and Construction business, the company manufactures and supplies equipment like bull dozers, excavators, dumpers, shovels, loaders and motor graders to various user segments and under Rail and Metro business, manufactures and supplies rail coaches, metro cars, ACEMUs, OHE cars, steel and aluminium wagons to the rail and metro sector. The Company works four manufacturing complexes located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysuru and Palakkad and a subsidiary steel foundry functioning in Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru district.The Companys Mining & Construction division offers range of mining machinery for both opencast and underground mines. The Rail & Metro business vertical supplies integral rail coaches, overhead electric inspection cars and postal vans to Indian Railways. Defense Division manufactures variants of Tatra vehicle for all terrain operations including bridge layer, field artillery tractor, medium and heavy recovery vehicle.In addition to the above, Technology Division of the company provides end-to-end technology solutions in Auto, Aero, Defence and Rail & Metro related areas. The Trading Division deals with non-company products and commodities, such as iron ore,
Company FAQs

What is the BEML Ltd share price today?

The BEML Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4142 today.

What is the Market Cap of BEML Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BEML Ltd is ₹17249.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BEML Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BEML Ltd is 60.06 and 6.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BEML Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BEML Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BEML Ltd is ₹2671.9 and ₹5488 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BEML Ltd?

BEML Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.78%, 3 Years at 47.07%, 1 Year at 47.14%, 6 Month at -9.24%, 3 Month at 13.34% and 1 Month at -2.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BEML Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BEML Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.03 %
Institutions - 24.19 %
Public - 21.78 %

