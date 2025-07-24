BEML Bags ₹294 Crore Order from Defence Ministry for High Mobility Vehicles

On July 23, BEML Ltd. informed the stock exchanges that it has received a fresh order from the Ministry of Defence valued at approximately ₹293.82 crore. The contract is for the supply of 6×6 high mobility vehicles, a critical component in defence logistics and troop mobility.

The company did not disclose further details of the delivery schedule but stated the order adds to its growing defence manufacturing portfolio. The announcement came on the same day BEML reported its fourth-quarter earnings for FY25.

The company posted a net profit of ₹287.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. This is compared to ₹257 crore reported in the same period last year an increase of 12%. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,652.5 crore. This is up from ₹1,514 crore in Q4FY24, translating to a 9.1% year-on-year rise.

Operating profit also saw an uptick. EBITDA came in at ₹422.6 crore, up from ₹371 crore a year ago. Margins improved to 25.57%, reflecting stronger cost control measures and better utilisation across segments. In Q4FY24, EBITDA margin stood at 24.5%.

The board has not yet decided on the final dividend for the financial year. However, shareholders were paid a second interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share earlier in May. BEML, headquartered in Bengaluru, is engaged in manufacturing equipment used in defence, mining, and transportation infrastructure.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com