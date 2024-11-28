|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results BEML LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of BEML Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Financial results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|BEML LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation to Stock Exchange regarding the Board Meeting to be held on 05.08.2024 & 06.08.2024. Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|BEML LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and Recommend the Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 on equity shares if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been revised to 12/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been rescheduled to 12/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 AND RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|BEML LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby intimate that a Board Meeting of M/s. BEML Limited will be held on Thursday the 8th February 2024 inter-alia to Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended 31.12.2023. The Board in its meeting held today i.e. 08.02.2024, approved the interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Kindly note that the Board of Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share (i.e. 50 % of paid-up share capital), which will be paid to the eligible shareholders as on the record date i.e. on 16.02.2024. The Board in its meeting held today i.e. 08.02.2024, approved the interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
The business declared last week that it has secured an order from Central Coalfields for 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 246.78 crore.
BEML, which reports to the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.
In the quarter ending September 2024, the company received orders worth ₹444 Crore and executed orders totalling ₹811 Crore.
BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex will be the platform for these trainsets, which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.
