Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results BEML LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of BEML Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Financial results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

BEML LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation to Stock Exchange regarding the Board Meeting to be held on 05.08.2024 & 06.08.2024. Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 May 2024 6 May 2024

BEML LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and Recommend the Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 on equity shares if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been revised to 12/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been rescheduled to 12/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 AND RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024