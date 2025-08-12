BEML Wins ₹1,888 Crore ICF Order

State-owned BEML Limited has secured an order worth around ₹1,888 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for the manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of fully functional Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Announcing the development on Monday, the company said the contract reinforces its position as a key player in India’s rail infrastructure segment. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, BEML posted a net loss of ₹64 crore. The loss compares with ₹70.5 crore reported in the same quarter last year. EBITDA loss came in at ₹49 crore, but narrower than the ₹50.1 crore loss a year ago. The improvement in operating performance was attributed to moderately better operating leverage.

Revenue from operations remained flat at ₹634 crore. Sequentially, revenue declined over 60%, reflecting seasonality and lower order execution during the quarter. With the new ICF order in hand and an improving order book across defence, mining, and rail segments, BEML expects execution momentum to pick up in the coming quarters.

BEML shares are trading at ₹3,926 which is a 0.69% dip on August 12, 2025 at 11:54 AM. BEML shares have dipped 3.24% in the last year, gained 36% in the last six months, down 0.94% in the last 5 days.

