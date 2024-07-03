BEML Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,493.92
2,560.62
1,493.7
2,424.91
1,474.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,493.92
2,560.62
1,493.7
2,424.91
1,474.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.39
33.82
8.42
21.58
2.01
Total Income
1,509.31
2,594.44
1,502.12
2,446.49
1,476.05
Total Expenditure
1,471.11
2,129.32
1,482.77
2,046.48
1,488.02
PBIDT
38.2
465.12
19.35
400.01
-11.97
Interest
24.68
18.24
20.78
24.25
22
PBDT
13.52
446.88
-1.43
375.76
-33.97
Depreciation
34.15
32.43
31.4
31.95
32.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
92.84
12.21
69.97
0
Deferred Tax
-1.19
16.62
-21.82
49.85
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-19.44
304.99
-23.22
223.99
-66.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-19.44
304.99
-23.22
223.99
-66.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-19.44
304.99
-23.22
223.99
-66.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.67
73.24
-5.58
53.79
-15.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.64
41.64
41.64
41.64
41.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.55
18.16
1.29
16.49
-0.81
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-1.3
11.91
-1.55
9.23
-4.48
The business declared last week that it has secured an order from Central Coalfields for 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 246.78 crore.Read More
BEML, which reports to the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.Read More
In the quarter ending September 2024, the company received orders worth ₹444 Crore and executed orders totalling ₹811 Crore.Read More
BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex will be the platform for these trainsets, which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.Read More
