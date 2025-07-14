BEML board to consider stock split on July 21, 2025

BEML Ltd announced that its board has planned to meet on Monday, July 21, 2025. The business will consider a stock split, a sub-division of its equity shares.

A company generally considers stock splits to increase its outstanding shares and also enhance trading liquidity by making the stock more economical to its shareholders.

Last week, BEML Limited announced that it received two separate orders with an aggregate value of approximately $6.23 million. The company said that it received one order from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region for the supply of heavy-duty bulldozers. The second is a maiden order from Uzbekistan. The order received is for the supply of a high-performance motor grader.

The business posted a net profit of ₹287.50 Crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This was 12% higher than ₹257 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The business posted a revenue growth of 9.10% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,652.50 Crore. In the same period year-ago, the business posted a revenue of ₹1,514 Crore.

The business logged an EBITDA of ₹422.60 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹371 Crore.

The board deferred their decision on the final decision for FY25.

