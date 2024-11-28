iifl-logo-icon 1
BEML Ltd Balance Sheet

3,700
(-2.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.77

41.77

41.77

41.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,601.06

2,353.37

2,265.02

2,182.68

Net Worth

2,642.83

2,395.14

2,306.79

2,224.45

Minority Interest

Debt

70.88

381.46

831.79

751.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

40.28

42.79

49.73

44.7

Total Liabilities

2,753.99

2,819.39

3,188.31

3,020.85

Fixed Assets

560.62

523.7

565.2

605.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.58

2.58

2.59

2.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

153.76

151.07

213.36

241.93

Networking Capital

2,028.38

2,102.86

2,378.8

2,165.79

Inventories

2,401.73

2,158.52

2,176.81

2,079.79

Inventory Days

213.4

Sundry Debtors

1,439.19

1,236.7

1,861.36

1,884.51

Debtor Days

193.36

Other Current Assets

1,040.07

1,011.89

964.56

1,074.02

Sundry Creditors

-760.23

-703.96

-589.98

-773.58

Creditor Days

79.37

Other Current Liabilities

-2,092.38

-1,600.29

-2,033.95

-2,098.95

Cash

8.66

39.16

28.38

5.26

Total Assets

2,754

2,819.37

3,188.33

3,020.86

BEML Ltd : related Articles

BEML Shares Rise on Chennai Metro Order

BEML Shares Rise on Chennai Metro Order

28 Nov 2024|02:07 PM

The business declared last week that it has secured an order from Central Coalfields for 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 246.78 crore.

BEML gets truck supply order worth ₹246.78 Crore

BEML gets truck supply order worth ₹246.78 Crore

22 Nov 2024|12:43 PM

BEML, which reports to the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

BEML's Q2 net profit declines marginally

BEML’s Q2 net profit declines marginally

11 Nov 2024|03:20 PM

In the quarter ending September 2024, the company received orders worth ₹444 Crore and executed orders totalling ₹811 Crore.

BEML shares gain after ₹867 Crore order win

BEML shares gain after ₹867 Crore order win

15 Oct 2024|02:29 PM

BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex will be the platform for these trainsets, which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

