BEML Enters Uzbekistan Market with New Export Orders Worth $6.2 Million

7 Jul 2025 , 03:36 PM

BEML has picked up two new export deals worth about $6.23 million in total.

  • The first order, from a customer in the CIS region, is for heavy-duty bulldozers.

  • The second comes from Uzbekistan the company’s first entry into that market where it will supply a high-performance motor grader.

It’s a clear sign that the company is making inroads into markets beyond India, especially in regions stepping up their infrastructure investments.

On the financial side, BEML closed the March quarter with a net profit of ₹287.5 crore. That’s up from ₹257 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues came in at ₹1,652.5 crore, which is a slight increase from ₹1,514 crore year-on-year. Management said growth came in evenly across their key businesses defence, rail, mining no single area drove the whole gain. EBITDA rose to ₹422.6 crore. This time last year, it was ₹371 crore. Margins were a touch higher as well 25.57% versus 24.5% previously.

The improvement is being linked to better cost control, according to people familiar with the matter. The board hasn’t made a final call on the full-year dividend yet. But in May, the company paid an interim dividend of ₹15 per share.

Based in Bengaluru, BEML builds machinery for sectors like mining, defence, and transport areas that are expected to stay active in the months ahead. The company says it’s cautiously optimistic about order inflows.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

