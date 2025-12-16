BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

Defence public sector undertaking BEML Ltd on Tuesday, December 16, announced that it has secured a new order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of engines. The contract carries an estimated value of approximately ₹110 crore, according to a disclosure filed with the stock exchanges. The order strengthens BEML’s position as a key supplier to India’s defence sector and adds to its order inflows from the government.
In its second quarter financial results, BEML reported a 6% year on year decline in net profit at ₹48 crore. This is compared with ₹51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations also slipped 2.4% year on year to ₹839 crore. This is down from ₹860 crore reported in the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remained unchanged at ₹73 crore during the quarter.
Despite the decline in profit and revenue, the company’s operating performance showed marginal improvement. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 8.7%. This is compared with 8.5% in the year ago period, indicating stable cost control and operational efficiency.
The latest quarterly performance marks a recovery from the June quarter of FY26, when BEML had reported a net loss of ₹64 crore. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company had posted a net loss of ₹70.5 crore. During the June quarter, BEML had also reported an EBITDA loss of ₹49 crore, compared with a loss of ₹50.1 crore in the year ago period.
BEML is a Schedule A public sector company operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. The Government of India continues to hold a majority stake in the company, with a shareholding of 53.86% as of June 30, 2025.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.