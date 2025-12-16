BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

Defence public sector undertaking BEML Ltd on Tuesday, December 16, announced that it has secured a new order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of engines. The contract carries an estimated value of approximately ₹110 crore, according to a disclosure filed with the stock exchanges. The order strengthens BEML’s position as a key supplier to India’s defence sector and adds to its order inflows from the government.

In its second quarter financial results, BEML reported a 6% year on year decline in net profit at ₹48 crore. This is compared with ₹51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations also slipped 2.4% year on year to ₹839 crore. This is down from ₹860 crore reported in the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remained unchanged at ₹73 crore during the quarter.

Despite the decline in profit and revenue, the company’s operating performance showed marginal improvement. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 8.7%. This is compared with 8.5% in the year ago period, indicating stable cost control and operational efficiency.

The latest quarterly performance marks a recovery from the June quarter of FY26, when BEML had reported a net loss of ₹64 crore. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company had posted a net loss of ₹70.5 crore. During the June quarter, BEML had also reported an EBITDA loss of ₹49 crore, compared with a loss of ₹50.1 crore in the year ago period.

BEML is a Schedule A public sector company operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. The Government of India continues to hold a majority stake in the company, with a shareholding of 53.86% as of June 30, 2025.

