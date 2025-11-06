iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

BEML Q2 Net Profit Falls 6% to ₹48 Crore, Revenue Dips 2.4% YoY

6 Nov 2025 , 03:01 PM

BEML Ltd saw a modest decline in net profit for the July–September quarter of FY26, reporting ₹48 crore, down 6% from ₹51 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations slipped 2.4% year-on-year to ₹839 crore, compared with ₹860 crore a year ago, while EBITDA held steady at ₹73 crore. The company’s operating margin edged up slightly to 8.7% from 8.5% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting effective cost management.

The results mark a turnaround from the previous quarter, April–June FY26, when BEML posted a net loss of ₹64 crore. In comparison, the same quarter last year had seen a net loss of ₹70.5 crore.

During the June quarter, the company recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹49 crore, against an expected ₹45 crore loss and ₹50.1 crore a year earlier. Revenue for the period remained largely unchanged at ₹634 crore, missing the projected ₹689 crore and falling over 60% sequentially.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • BEML Ltd
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • financial performance
  • Indian Market News
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEML Q2 Net Profit Falls 6% to ₹48 Crore, Revenue Dips 2.4% YoY

BEML Q2 Net Profit Falls 6% to ₹48 Crore, Revenue Dips 2.4% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|03:01 PM
SBI enters $100-Billion market cap club post Q2 results

SBI enters $100-Billion market cap club post Q2 results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|02:06 PM
Redington Reports 32% Rise in Q2 Profit; Revenue Climbs 17% to ₹29,075 Crore

Redington Reports 32% Rise in Q2 Profit; Revenue Climbs 17% to ₹29,075 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|01:03 PM
Asian Energy Services secures ₹459 Crore coal handling project

Asian Energy Services secures ₹459 Crore coal handling project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|12:57 PM
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww) IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww) IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2025|12:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.