BEML Q2 Net Profit Falls 6% to ₹48 Crore, Revenue Dips 2.4% YoY

BEML Ltd saw a modest decline in net profit for the July–September quarter of FY26, reporting ₹48 crore, down 6% from ₹51 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations slipped 2.4% year-on-year to ₹839 crore, compared with ₹860 crore a year ago, while EBITDA held steady at ₹73 crore. The company’s operating margin edged up slightly to 8.7% from 8.5% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting effective cost management.

The results mark a turnaround from the previous quarter, April–June FY26, when BEML posted a net loss of ₹64 crore. In comparison, the same quarter last year had seen a net loss of ₹70.5 crore.

During the June quarter, the company recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹49 crore, against an expected ₹45 crore loss and ₹50.1 crore a year earlier. Revenue for the period remained largely unchanged at ₹634 crore, missing the projected ₹689 crore and falling over 60% sequentially.

