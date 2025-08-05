Top Stocks for Today - 5th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

LTIMindtree: The company announced that it secured the PAN 2.0 project by the Income Tax Department, as per the sources. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has recently approved the project and shall be rolled out within a period of 18 months. This project is aimed at making PAN, TAN experience simpler, faster and more citizen friendly.

Paytm: As per the reports, Antfin Group is likely to sell about a 5.84% stake in Paytm parent company One 97 Communications. The transaction will take place via block deals. The aggregated deal value is about ₹3,800 Crore. The floor price has been fixed at ₹1,020 per share.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company said that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 slipped as much as 10.20% at ₹824.20 Crore. The pharma business posted a revenue of ₹7,868 Crore for Q1FY26. This was 4% higher against ₹7,567 Crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp: The gaming business recorded a surge of 36.10% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The company logged a net profit of ₹29.40 Crore. The business also recorded a modest growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹184.70 Crore. In the previous corresponding business, revenue was reported at ₹178 Crore.

BEML: The PSU unit announced that it has secured an order from the Ministry of Defence. The contract is for supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8×8. The aggregate value of the contract is worth ₹282 Crore.

