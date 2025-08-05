iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 5th August 2025

5 Aug 2025 , 09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

LTIMindtree: The company announced that it secured the PAN 2.0 project by the Income Tax Department, as per the sources. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has recently approved the project and shall be rolled out within a period of 18 months. This project is aimed at making PAN, TAN experience simpler, faster and more citizen friendly.

Paytm: As per the reports, Antfin Group is likely to sell about a 5.84% stake in Paytm parent company One 97 Communications. The transaction will take place via block deals. The aggregated deal value is about ₹3,800 Crore. The floor price has been fixed at ₹1,020 per share.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company said that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 slipped as much as 10.20% at ₹824.20 Crore. The pharma business posted a revenue of ₹7,868 Crore for Q1FY26. This was 4% higher against ₹7,567 Crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp: The gaming business recorded a surge of 36.10% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The company logged a net profit of ₹29.40 Crore. The business also recorded a modest growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹184.70 Crore. In the previous corresponding business, revenue was reported at ₹178 Crore.

BEML: The PSU unit announced that it has secured an order from the Ministry of Defence. The contract is for supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8×8. The aggregate value of the contract is worth ₹282 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • top stocks today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 5, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
RailTel Wins ₹216 Crore Safe City Project from Bihar Govt

RailTel Wins ₹216 Crore Safe City Project from Bihar Govt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:48 PM
Delta Corp posts 36.10% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Delta Corp posts 36.10% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:18 PM
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Updates: Net Profit slips 10.20% y-o-y

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Updates: Net Profit slips 10.20% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|01:15 PM
BEML Bags ₹282 Crore Defence Contract for 8x8 High Mobility Vehicles

BEML Bags ₹282 Crore Defence Contract for 8x8 High Mobility Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|12:51 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.