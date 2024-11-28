iifl-logo-icon 1
BEML Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
AGM 20/09/2024 Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for Remote E-Voting/ E-Voting at AGM & payment of dividend is Friday, 13.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Proceedings of the 60th AGM of BEML Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)

BEML Ltd: Related News

BEML Shares Rise on Chennai Metro Order

BEML Shares Rise on Chennai Metro Order

28 Nov 2024|02:07 PM

The business declared last week that it has secured an order from Central Coalfields for 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, valued at Rs 246.78 crore.

BEML gets truck supply order worth ₹246.78 Crore

BEML gets truck supply order worth ₹246.78 Crore

22 Nov 2024|12:43 PM

BEML, which reports to the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

BEML’s Q2 net profit declines marginally

BEML’s Q2 net profit declines marginally

11 Nov 2024|03:20 PM

In the quarter ending September 2024, the company received orders worth ₹444 Crore and executed orders totalling ₹811 Crore.

BEML shares gain after ₹867 Crore order win

BEML shares gain after ₹867 Crore order win

15 Oct 2024|02:29 PM

BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex will be the platform for these trainsets, which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

