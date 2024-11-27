Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 26th July 2024 to Thursday, 1st August 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 70th AGM and payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31 a t March 2024. Please find attached annual report of the company for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) Please find attached the outcome of 70th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)