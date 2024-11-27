Recommended Final Dividend of Rs 25/- (Rupees Twenty-Five only) per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. This Final Dividend, would be paid if approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend for the said financial year aggregates to Rs 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five only) per share, including Interim Dividend of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per share, as approved by the Board on 6th February 2024 and paid subsequently.