|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|70
|700
|Interim
|Akzo Nobel India Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. on 7th November 2024, has considered and resolved as follows: Interim Dividend: Approved an Interim Dividend of Rs 70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. This dividend shall be payable within 30 days from today.
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|25
|250
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividend of Rs 25/- (Rupees Twenty-Five only) per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. This Final Dividend, would be paid if approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend for the said financial year aggregates to Rs 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five only) per share, including Interim Dividend of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per share, as approved by the Board on 6th February 2024 and paid subsequently.
|Dividend
|6 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|50
|500
|Interim
|Interim Dividend: Recommended interim dividend of Rs 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. This dividend shall be payable within 30 days from today.
