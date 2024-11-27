iifl-logo-icon 1
Akzo Nobel India Ltd Dividend

3,750
(2.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Akzo Nobel CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 202470700Interim
Akzo Nobel India Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. on 7th November 2024, has considered and resolved as follows: Interim Dividend: Approved an Interim Dividend of Rs 70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. This dividend shall be payable within 30 days from today.
Dividend16 May 202425 Jul 202425 Jul 202425250Final
Recommended Final Dividend of Rs 25/- (Rupees Twenty-Five only) per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. This Final Dividend, would be paid if approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The total dividend for the said financial year aggregates to Rs 75/- (Rupees Seventy-Five only) per share, including Interim Dividend of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per share, as approved by the Board on 6th February 2024 and paid subsequently.
Dividend6 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 202450500Interim
Interim Dividend: Recommended interim dividend of Rs 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. This dividend shall be payable within 30 days from today.

Akzo Nobel: Related News

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

27 Nov 2024|03:22 PM

The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.

