Akzo Nobel India Ltd Book Closer

3,750
(2.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Akzo Nobel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser16 May 202426 Jul 20241 Aug 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 26th July 2024 to Thursday, 1st August 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 70th AGM and payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31 a t March 2024.

Akzo Nobel: Related News

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

27 Nov 2024|03:22 PM

The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.

