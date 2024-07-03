SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹1,395.75
Prev. Close₹1,395.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹838.58
Day's High₹1,396.7
Day's Low₹1,320.9
52 Week's High₹1,720.3
52 Week's Low₹1,250
Book Value₹202.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,388.05
P/E46.92
EPS29.77
Divi. Yield0.25
According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.62
47.59
47.57
47.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
867.45
728.54
602.29
515.92
Net Worth
915.07
776.13
649.86
563.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
905.97
723.32
624.79
535.62
yoy growth (%)
25.25
15.77
16.64
30.28
Raw materials
-513.52
-376.51
-321.96
-298.52
As % of sales
56.68
52.05
51.53
55.73
Employee costs
-56.32
-48.31
-41.98
-36.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
114.29
97.9
67.42
34.01
Depreciation
-31.25
-24.38
-19.6
-17.05
Tax paid
-30.24
-27.05
-19.61
-6.84
Working capital
-107.82
233.65
-3.56
-0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.25
15.77
16.64
30.28
Op profit growth
10.99
34.65
68.15
126.09
EBIT growth
13.67
39.3
88.82
423.64
Net profit growth
18.62
48.17
77.95
945.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,306.09
1,073.33
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,306.09
1,073.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
14.22
10.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hemant Jalan
Independent Director
Praveen Tripathi
Independent Director
SUNIL BADRIPRASAD GOYAL
Executive Director
Narayanan Kutty Kottiedath Venugopal
Independent Director
Ravi Nigam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DAYEETA SHRINIVAS GOKHALE
Independent Director
Ashwini Deshpande
Non Executive Director
Parag Jalan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indigo Paints Ltd
Summary
Indigo Paints Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Indigo Paints Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra on March 28, 2000. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Indigo Paints Limited on August 20, 2020. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of decorative paints. Indigo Paints, founded in the year 2000, stands as a prominent paint company in India, recognised for its progressive and distinct product strategy. With its headquarters situated in Pune, Maharashtra, the Company commenced its operations as a modest producer of economical cement paints. However, over time, it underwent a transformation, expanding its portfolio to encompass a diverse assortment of decorative paints. Additionally, it operates three manufacturing facilities strategically located in Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Kochi (Kerala) and Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu). It has an active dealership network of 16,496 and presently has 3 manufacturing units, spread across 28 states. The Company manufactures complete range of decorative paints including Emulsions, Enamels, Wood Coatings, Distemper, Primers, Putties and Cement Paints.The Company identify potential product needs from customers and introduce differentiated products to meet these requirements, and create a distinct market for its products. For instance, the company is the first company to manufacture and introduce certain differentiated
Read More
The Indigo Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1341.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indigo Paints Ltd is ₹6388.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indigo Paints Ltd is 46.92 and 6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indigo Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indigo Paints Ltd is ₹1250 and ₹1720.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indigo Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.85%, 3 Years at -12.92%, 1 Year at -6.35%, 6 Month at 0.59%, 3 Month at -6.36% and 1 Month at -2.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.