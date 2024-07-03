iifl-logo-icon 1
Indigo Paints Ltd Share Price

1,341.05
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,395.75
  • Day's High1,396.7
  • 52 Wk High1,720.3
  • Prev. Close1,395.75
  • Day's Low1,320.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,250
  • Turnover (lac)838.58
  • P/E46.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value202.72
  • EPS29.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,388.05
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Indigo Paints Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

1,395.75

Prev. Close

1,395.75

Turnover(Lac.)

838.58

Day's High

1,396.7

Day's Low

1,320.9

52 Week's High

1,720.3

52 Week's Low

1,250

Book Value

202.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,388.05

P/E

46.92

EPS

29.77

Divi. Yield

0.25

Indigo Paints Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

Indigo Paints Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indigo Paints' 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

6 Sep 2024|10:07 AM

According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indigo Paints Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.92%

Non-Promoter- 28.44%

Institutions: 28.44%

Non-Institutions: 17.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indigo Paints Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.62

47.59

47.57

47.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

867.45

728.54

602.29

515.92

Net Worth

915.07

776.13

649.86

563.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

905.97

723.32

624.79

535.62

yoy growth (%)

25.25

15.77

16.64

30.28

Raw materials

-513.52

-376.51

-321.96

-298.52

As % of sales

56.68

52.05

51.53

55.73

Employee costs

-56.32

-48.31

-41.98

-36.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

114.29

97.9

67.42

34.01

Depreciation

-31.25

-24.38

-19.6

-17.05

Tax paid

-30.24

-27.05

-19.61

-6.84

Working capital

-107.82

233.65

-3.56

-0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.25

15.77

16.64

30.28

Op profit growth

10.99

34.65

68.15

126.09

EBIT growth

13.67

39.3

88.82

423.64

Net profit growth

18.62

48.17

77.95

945.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,306.09

1,073.33

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,306.09

1,073.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

14.22

10.07

Indigo Paints Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indigo Paints Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hemant Jalan

Independent Director

Praveen Tripathi

Independent Director

SUNIL BADRIPRASAD GOYAL

Executive Director

Narayanan Kutty Kottiedath Venugopal

Independent Director

Ravi Nigam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DAYEETA SHRINIVAS GOKHALE

Independent Director

Ashwini Deshpande

Non Executive Director

Parag Jalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indigo Paints Ltd

Summary

Indigo Paints Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Indigo Paints Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra on March 28, 2000. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Indigo Paints Limited on August 20, 2020. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of decorative paints. Indigo Paints, founded in the year 2000, stands as a prominent paint company in India, recognised for its progressive and distinct product strategy. With its headquarters situated in Pune, Maharashtra, the Company commenced its operations as a modest producer of economical cement paints. However, over time, it underwent a transformation, expanding its portfolio to encompass a diverse assortment of decorative paints. Additionally, it operates three manufacturing facilities strategically located in Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Kochi (Kerala) and Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu). It has an active dealership network of 16,496 and presently has 3 manufacturing units, spread across 28 states. The Company manufactures complete range of decorative paints including Emulsions, Enamels, Wood Coatings, Distemper, Primers, Putties and Cement Paints.The Company identify potential product needs from customers and introduce differentiated products to meet these requirements, and create a distinct market for its products. For instance, the company is the first company to manufacture and introduce certain differentiated
Company FAQs

What is the Indigo Paints Ltd share price today?

The Indigo Paints Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1341.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indigo Paints Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indigo Paints Ltd is ₹6388.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indigo Paints Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indigo Paints Ltd is 46.92 and 6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indigo Paints Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indigo Paints Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indigo Paints Ltd is ₹1250 and ₹1720.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indigo Paints Ltd?

Indigo Paints Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.85%, 3 Years at -12.92%, 1 Year at -6.35%, 6 Month at 0.59%, 3 Month at -6.36% and 1 Month at -2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indigo Paints Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indigo Paints Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.92 %
Institutions - 28.44 %
Public - 17.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indigo Paints Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

