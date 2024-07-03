Summary

Indigo Paints Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Indigo Paints Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra on March 28, 2000. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Indigo Paints Limited on August 20, 2020. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of decorative paints. Indigo Paints, founded in the year 2000, stands as a prominent paint company in India, recognised for its progressive and distinct product strategy. With its headquarters situated in Pune, Maharashtra, the Company commenced its operations as a modest producer of economical cement paints. However, over time, it underwent a transformation, expanding its portfolio to encompass a diverse assortment of decorative paints. Additionally, it operates three manufacturing facilities strategically located in Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Kochi (Kerala) and Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu). It has an active dealership network of 16,496 and presently has 3 manufacturing units, spread across 28 states. The Company manufactures complete range of decorative paints including Emulsions, Enamels, Wood Coatings, Distemper, Primers, Putties and Cement Paints.The Company identify potential product needs from customers and introduce differentiated products to meet these requirements, and create a distinct market for its products. For instance, the company is the first company to manufacture and introduce certain differentiated

