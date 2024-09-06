Indigo Paints Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.62
47.59
47.57
47.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
867.45
728.54
602.29
515.92
Net Worth
915.07
776.13
649.86
563.49
Minority Interest
Debt
16.84
11.86
12.44
8.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.65
11.25
8.47
11.26
Total Liabilities
951.56
799.24
670.77
583.53
Fixed Assets
563.45
515.61
304.31
252.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
187.88
131.69
173.1
49.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.62
4.31
0
4.31
Networking Capital
161.92
98.84
93.75
18.77
Inventories
166.2
117.66
117.72
94.67
Inventory Days
47.42
47.77
Sundry Debtors
204.18
200.11
171.65
121.19
Debtor Days
69.15
61.15
Other Current Assets
67.57
47.75
53.49
34.86
Sundry Creditors
-229.21
-209.76
-207.75
-195.93
Creditor Days
83.69
98.86
Other Current Liabilities
-46.82
-56.92
-41.36
-36.02
Cash
32.67
48.79
99.62
258.31
Total Assets
951.54
799.24
670.78
583.52
