Indigo Paints Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,332
(-1.82%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

921.21

747.86

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

921.21

747.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

10.06

7.25

Total Income

931.26

755.12

Total Expenditure

767.73

638.06

PBIDT

163.54

117.06

Interest

1.66

0.99

PBDT

161.87

116.07

Depreciation

36

25.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

27.59

7.87

Deferred Tax

3.89

-0.69

Reported Profit After Tax

94.39

83.26

Minority Interest After NP

0.75

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

93.64

83.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

93.64

83.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.67

17.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

47.62

47.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.75

15.65

PBDTM(%)

17.57

15.52

PATM(%)

10.24

11.13

Indigo Paints: Related NEWS

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

6 Sep 2024|10:07 AM

According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indigo Paints Ltd

