Indigo Paints Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
921.21
747.86
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
921.21
747.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
10.06
7.25
Total Income
931.26
755.12
Total Expenditure
767.73
638.06
PBIDT
163.54
117.06
Interest
1.66
0.99
PBDT
161.87
116.07
Depreciation
36
25.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
27.59
7.87
Deferred Tax
3.89
-0.69
Reported Profit After Tax
94.39
83.26
Minority Interest After NP
0.75
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
93.64
83.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
93.64
83.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.67
17.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
47.62
47.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.75
15.65
PBDTM(%)
17.57
15.52
PATM(%)
10.24
11.13
