iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indigo Paints Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,348.25
(0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indigo Paints Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

905.97

723.32

624.79

535.62

yoy growth (%)

25.25

15.77

16.64

30.28

Raw materials

-513.52

-376.51

-321.96

-298.52

As % of sales

56.68

52.05

51.53

55.73

Employee costs

-56.32

-48.31

-41.98

-36.38

As % of sales

6.21

6.67

6.72

6.79

Other costs

-200.13

-175.97

-169.85

-146.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.09

24.32

27.18

27.37

Operating profit

135.98

122.51

90.98

54.1

OPM

15

16.93

14.56

10.1

Depreciation

-31.25

-24.38

-19.6

-17.05

Interest expense

-1.33

-3.81

-5.59

-4.65

Other income

10.89

3.59

1.64

1.61

Profit before tax

114.29

97.9

67.42

34.01

Taxes

-30.24

-27.05

-19.61

-6.84

Tax rate

-26.46

-27.63

-29.08

-20.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.04

70.85

47.81

27.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.3

Net profit

84.04

70.85

47.81

26.86

yoy growth (%)

18.62

48.17

77.95

945.42

NPM

9.27

9.79

7.65

5.01

Indigo Paints : related Articles

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|10:07 AM

According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indigo Paints Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.