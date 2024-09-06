Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
905.97
723.32
624.79
535.62
yoy growth (%)
25.25
15.77
16.64
30.28
Raw materials
-513.52
-376.51
-321.96
-298.52
As % of sales
56.68
52.05
51.53
55.73
Employee costs
-56.32
-48.31
-41.98
-36.38
As % of sales
6.21
6.67
6.72
6.79
Other costs
-200.13
-175.97
-169.85
-146.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.09
24.32
27.18
27.37
Operating profit
135.98
122.51
90.98
54.1
OPM
15
16.93
14.56
10.1
Depreciation
-31.25
-24.38
-19.6
-17.05
Interest expense
-1.33
-3.81
-5.59
-4.65
Other income
10.89
3.59
1.64
1.61
Profit before tax
114.29
97.9
67.42
34.01
Taxes
-30.24
-27.05
-19.61
-6.84
Tax rate
-26.46
-27.63
-29.08
-20.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.04
70.85
47.81
27.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.3
Net profit
84.04
70.85
47.81
26.86
yoy growth (%)
18.62
48.17
77.95
945.42
NPM
9.27
9.79
7.65
5.01
According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.