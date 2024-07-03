Indigo Paints Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,306.09
1,073.33
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,306.09
1,073.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
14.22
10.07
Total Income
1,320.3
1,083.4
Total Expenditure
1,068.02
891.8
PBIDT
252.29
191.6
Interest
2.12
1.38
PBDT
250.16
190.22
Depreciation
51.58
34.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
43.55
25.47
Deferred Tax
6.21
-1.53
Reported Profit After Tax
148.83
131.94
Minority Interest After NP
1.51
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
147.32
131.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
147.32
131.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.95
27.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
47.62
47.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.31
17.85
PBDTM(%)
19.15
17.72
PATM(%)
11.39
12.29
According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.