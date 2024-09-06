Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
53.92%
53.93%
53.93%
53.93%
53.95%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
28.44%
9.34%
9.69%
10.53%
11.03%
Non-Institutions
17.63%
36.71%
36.36%
35.52%
35%
Total Non-Promoter
46.07%
46.06%
46.06%
46.06%
46.04%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.