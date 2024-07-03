Indigo Paints Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
299.53
310.96
384.88
353.77
279.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
299.53
310.96
384.88
353.77
279.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.12
4.21
4.16
3.07
3.17
Total Income
304.65
315.17
389.04
356.83
282.19
Total Expenditure
258.03
263.6
300.29
291.53
236.88
PBIDT
46.62
51.57
88.75
65.31
45.3
Interest
0.71
0.64
0.46
0.62
0.55
PBDT
45.91
50.94
88.29
64.68
44.75
Depreciation
15.36
15.25
15.58
14.61
11.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.84
9.36
15.95
10.71
4.35
Deferred Tax
2.46
-0.33
2.32
1.81
3.79
Reported Profit After Tax
22.26
26.65
54.44
37.55
25.32
Minority Interest After NP
-0.39
0.46
0.76
0.29
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.65
26.2
53.68
37.26
25.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.65
26.2
53.68
37.26
25.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.76
5.5
11.28
7.82
5.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.63
47.62
47.62
47.62
47.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.56
16.58
23.05
18.46
16.23
PBDTM(%)
15.32
16.38
22.93
18.28
16.03
PATM(%)
7.43
8.57
14.14
10.61
9.07
According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.