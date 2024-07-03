iifl-logo-icon 1
Indigo Paints Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,332
(-1.82%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

610.5

738.65

567.44

606.74

466.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

610.5

738.65

567.44

606.74

466.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.32

7.23

6.99

6.39

3.67

Total Income

619.82

745.87

574.43

613.13

470.27

Total Expenditure

521.62

591.82

476.2

494.25

397.55

PBIDT

98.2

154.05

98.23

118.88

72.72

Interest

1.35

1.08

1.04

0.69

0.69

PBDT

96.85

152.97

97.19

118.19

72.03

Depreciation

30.61

30.2

21.39

17.43

16.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.2

26.67

16.88

27.09

-1.62

Deferred Tax

2.13

4.12

2.09

-1.27

-0.26

Reported Profit After Tax

48.91

91.99

56.84

74.94

57

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

1.05

0.46

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

48.84

90.94

56.38

74.94

57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

48.84

90.94

56.38

74.94

57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.26

19.1

11.85

15.75

11.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.63

47.62

47.61

47.59

47.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.08

20.85

17.31

19.59

15.58

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

8.01

12.45

10.01

12.35

12.21

Indigo Paints: Related NEWS

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%



6 Sep 2024|10:07 AM

According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024



6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

