Indigo Paints Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
114.29
97.9
67.42
34.01
Depreciation
-31.25
-24.38
-19.6
-17.05
Tax paid
-30.24
-27.05
-19.61
-6.84
Working capital
-107.82
233.65
-3.56
-0.49
Other operating items
Operating
-55.03
280.11
24.64
9.63
Capital expenditure
34.42
72.04
66.9
36.84
Free cash flow
-20.61
352.15
91.54
46.47
Equity raised
1,034.16
595.03
202.39
145.03
Investing
123.42
28.84
1.14
4.7
Financing
21.16
10.61
22.62
33.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,158.13
986.64
317.7
229.9
According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
