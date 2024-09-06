iifl-logo-icon 1
Indigo Paints Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,341.05
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Indigo Paints FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

114.29

97.9

67.42

34.01

Depreciation

-31.25

-24.38

-19.6

-17.05

Tax paid

-30.24

-27.05

-19.61

-6.84

Working capital

-107.82

233.65

-3.56

-0.49

Other operating items

Operating

-55.03

280.11

24.64

9.63

Capital expenditure

34.42

72.04

66.9

36.84

Free cash flow

-20.61

352.15

91.54

46.47

Equity raised

1,034.16

595.03

202.39

145.03

Investing

123.42

28.84

1.14

4.7

Financing

21.16

10.61

22.62

33.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,158.13

986.64

317.7

229.9

Indigo Paints : related Articles

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

6 Sep 2024|10:07 AM

According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

