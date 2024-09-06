Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 24 Sep 2024

Indigo Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In compliance with Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. November 07, 2024, interalia approved the following: 1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Abhay Kumar Pandey (DIN: 01650845) as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director, for a first term of five consecutive years, with effect from November 7, 2024 till November 6, 2029, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the shareholders 3. Seeking approval of the Shareholders for the appointment of Mr. Abhay Kumar Pandey by rotation by means of postal ballot through remote e-voting process only (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 10 Jul 2024

Indigo Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 06, 2024 inter-alia approved the following items: a. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Accordingly, kindly find enclosed the following: a. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report thercon, b. the Press Release on the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 The Board in its meeting held today i.e. August 6, 2024, has approved the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Indigo Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday July 13 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve new Employee Stock Option Scheme Indigo Paints - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indigo Paints Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme, viz., Indigo Paints - Employees Stock Option Scheme 2024 (ESOS 2024), in terms of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 subject to the approval of the Members at ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:30 am and approval of such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be necessary. The additional details required under Listing Regulations as amended from time to time read with SEBI/HO/CFD/ CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13 July 2023 are enclosed as Annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 2 May 2024

Indigo Paints Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Board approves dividend of Rs. 3.50/ share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting from financial year 2024-25 for five years. In compliance with regulation 30 read with regulation 33 read with para-A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 22, 2024 inter-alia approved the following: as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 15 Jan 2024