Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, July 13, 2024 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:30 am. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A (Para A) of Schedule III and Regulation 34(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Indigo Paints Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference or Other Audio Visual Means and the Annual Report of the Company, including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Disclosure of voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 10, 2024. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and electronic voting at 24th Annual General Meeting of Indigo Paints Limited held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to submit the proceedings of 24th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:30 Hrs through video conference/ other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)