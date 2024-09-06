iifl-logo-icon 1
Indigo Paints Ltd AGM

1,246.2
(-0.69%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:09:50 AM

Indigo Paints CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Aug 202413 Jul 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, July 13, 2024 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:30 am. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A (Para A) of Schedule III and Regulation 34(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Indigo Paints Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference or Other Audio Visual Means and the Annual Report of the Company, including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Disclosure of voting results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 10, 2024. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and electronic voting at 24th Annual General Meeting of Indigo Paints Limited held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to submit the proceedings of 24th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:30 Hrs through video conference/ other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Indigo Paints: Related News

Indigo Paints' 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

Indigo Paints’ 25% equity change hands; stock slips ~5%

6 Sep 2024|10:07 AM

According to sources, the offer price for the shares was ₹1,470 per share, with a total deal value of ₹770 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

