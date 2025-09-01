NHPC board okays revised ₹10,000 Crore fundraising plans

NHPC Limited announced that it has secured approval from its board of directors for a revised borrowing plan of up to ₹10,000 Crore for FY 2025-26.

The business also noted in its exchange filing that it plans to raise funds via issuing secured, unsecured, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable, corporate bonds. The company shall issue these bonds on a private placement basis in one or more series or tranches. The company may also choose external commercial borrowings (ECBs) or term loans to raise funds.

Furthermore, the board has also granted approval to monetize its future cash flows. This shall be in the form of Return on Equity from Chamera-III and Parbati-III Power Stations, or any other power stations. This will be applicable for 10 years, and shall be made in a single tranche during FY 2025-26.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,065 Crore. This was 4.20% higher than ₹1,022 Crore registered in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company logged robust growth in the quarter on account of strong revenue growth during the quarter. The company posted a double-digit robust growth of 19.3% year-on-year growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹3,214 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business registered a revenue of ₹2,694 Crore.

EBITDA for the quarter under review came in at ₹1,802 Crore. This was 12% higher against ₹1,609 Crore in Q1FY25.

