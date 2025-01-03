iifl-logo-icon 1
NHPC Ltd Balance Sheet

74.34
(-2.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,045.03

10,045.03

10,045.03

10,045.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27,223.58

25,362.93

23,441.07

21,558.08

Net Worth

37,268.61

35,407.96

33,486.1

31,603.11

Minority Interest

Debt

29,414.13

28,154.43

26,030.52

23,362.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4,050.03

4,071.94

4,074.33

4,037.67

Total Liabilities

70,732.77

67,634.33

63,590.95

59,003.56

Fixed Assets

49,193.1

45,383.31

41,389.11

38,788.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,368.29

5,698.31

5,414.34

3,921.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2,381.58

2,134.6

1,973.59

448.31

Networking Capital

11,797.29

13,779.89

13,653.2

14,931.52

Inventories

181.97

153.63

134.01

132.92

Inventory Days

5.85

5.7

Sundry Debtors

3,981.32

5,487.59

4,621.48

4,532.49

Debtor Days

201.92

194.47

Other Current Assets

18,090.37

17,357.21

17,583.68

17,977.19

Sundry Creditors

-1,071.28

-751.08

-606.13

-606.64

Creditor Days

26.48

26.02

Other Current Liabilities

-9,385.09

-8,467.46

-8,079.84

-7,104.44

Cash

992.51

638.22

1,160.71

913.96

Total Assets

70,732.77

67,634.33

63,590.95

59,003.56

NHPC Ltd : related Articles

NHPC gets ₹250 Crore payment under Mega Insurance Policy

NHPC gets ₹250 Crore payment under Mega Insurance Policy

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

This reimbursement is for the business interruption (BI) loss caused by a flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) on October 4, 2023.

Read More
Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
NHPC Invests ₹5,500 Crore in Bihar's Green Energy Revolution

NHPC Invests ₹5,500 Crore in Bihar's Green Energy Revolution

20 Dec 2024|10:06 PM

The investment will be made on 1,000 MW of solar power capacity to be established in the state to meet the growing demand for energy sustainably.

Read More
NHPC plans to infuse ₹5,500 Crore for RE in Bihar

NHPC plans to infuse ₹5,500 Crore for RE in Bihar

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

In renewable energy, NHPC has written to the state government expressing its intention to invest more than ₹5,500 Crore.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
NHPC Sees 41% Drop in Q2 Profit

NHPC Sees 41% Drop in Q2 Profit

11 Nov 2024|10:48 AM

Revenue for the quarter rose by 4.1% year-on-year to ₹3,052 Crore, up from ₹2,931.3 Crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
NHPC Re-signs MoU for Major Pumped Storage Projects in Maharashtra

NHPC Re-signs MoU for Major Pumped Storage Projects in Maharashtra

4 Sep 2024|09:48 AM

Revenue from operations fell by 2.3%, amounting to ₹2,694.2 Crore, down from ₹2,757.3 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More

