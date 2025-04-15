iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NHPC Commissions First Phase of 300 MW Solar Plant in Bikaner

15 Apr 2025 , 02:41 PM

NHPC Ltd, a leading state-owned hydropower company in India, has started commercial operations of a 107.14 MW capacity at its 300 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project located in Karnisar, Bikaner, Rajasthan. The partial commissioning became effective from April 12, 2025, following successful trial runs conducted on April 10, 2025.

This commissioning is a significant milestone in NHPC’s strategic shift towards renewable energy diversification, adding solar power generation to its traditionally hydro-focused energy portfolio. NHPC has notified stock exchanges that the commercial operation dates (COD) for the remaining solar capacity will be disclosed in the near future.

The Karnisar solar power project is a step forward in supporting India’s clean energy mission, and is expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development in the Bikaner region.

The project also aligns with the Government of India’s renewable energy goals, strengthening the country’s efforts to expand solar energy capacity as part of its broader climate commitments.

NHPC has been regularly updating stakeholders about the progress of this solar project since 2022, under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 30 compliance framework.

Related Tags

  • Bikaner
  • NHPC
  • NHPC news
  • solar plant
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|12:03 PM
Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:54 AM
HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:38 AM
SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.