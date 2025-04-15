NHPC Commissions First Phase of 300 MW Solar Plant in Bikaner

NHPC Ltd, a leading state-owned hydropower company in India, has started commercial operations of a 107.14 MW capacity at its 300 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project located in Karnisar, Bikaner, Rajasthan. The partial commissioning became effective from April 12, 2025, following successful trial runs conducted on April 10, 2025.

This commissioning is a significant milestone in NHPC’s strategic shift towards renewable energy diversification, adding solar power generation to its traditionally hydro-focused energy portfolio. NHPC has notified stock exchanges that the commercial operation dates (COD) for the remaining solar capacity will be disclosed in the near future.

The Karnisar solar power project is a step forward in supporting India’s clean energy mission, and is expected to contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development in the Bikaner region.

The project also aligns with the Government of India’s renewable energy goals, strengthening the country’s efforts to expand solar energy capacity as part of its broader climate commitments.

NHPC has been regularly updating stakeholders about the progress of this solar project since 2022, under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 30 compliance framework.