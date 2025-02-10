iifl-logo-icon 1
NHPC Q3 Profit Drops 52.5% YoY, Revenue Up 11.3%

10 Feb 2025 , 01:16 PM

The NHPC Ltd has seen a net profit fall of 52.5% at ₹231 crore for the third quarter FY25 as against ₹486.7 crore it earned in the similar period last fiscal. The fall was primarily due to a rise in operational expense, which impacted its profitability.

On the other hand, operating revenue increased 11.3% YoY to ₹2,286.8 crore for Q3 FY25, while the company managed ₹2,055.5 crore in the corresponding period FY24, which reflects a smooth progression in business. Total expenses have surged to ₹2,217.51 crore from ₹1,733.01 crore during the same period last year.

Total income was more at ₹2,616.89 crore compared to the Q3FY24 level of ₹2,549.69 crore, which is an indication of meager revenue growth. The board of NHPC has approved an interim dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share carrying 14% on face value equity of ₹10 during FY 2024-25 that is being paid for during this fiscal.

It further added that 13 February, 2025 would be record date for declaring which shareholder receives the interim dividend. Dividend payment will be made as per time required by Companies Act, 2013. Though profit took a hit this quarter due to rising expenses, NHPC remains focused on business expansion and delivering shareholder value through dividends and operational improvements.

