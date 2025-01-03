|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 27.03.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 information regarding meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday 12th December 2024 in which the proposals relating to Fund raising may be considered is submitted. In continuation to our letter dated 09.12.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), information regarding approval of revised borrowing plan of the Company for FY 2024-25 given by the board in its meeting held on 12.12.2024 is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results In continuation to our letter dated 09.10.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of the Un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2024 duly signed by Director (Finance) along with Limited Review Report issued by Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 to inter-alia consider unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. In continuation to our letter dated 24.07.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 07, 2024 (meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the following: i. Un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, after review by the Audit Committee. ii. Monetization of future cash flow (Return on Equity) in respect of Dulhasti Power Station or any other Power Station(s) of the Company for 8/10 years in single tranche during financial year 2024-25. A copy of the un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report issued by Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company and other statutory disclosures is submitted. Read less.. In continuation to our letter dated 24.07.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 07.08.2024 had approved the un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. A copy of the un-audited financial results alongwith Limited Review Report issued by Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company and other statutory disclosures is submitted. Read less.. In continuation to our letter dated 31.07.2024, it is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 07.08.2024 had approved monetization of future cashflow (Return on equity) i.r.o. Dulhasti Power Station or any other Power Station(s) of the Company for 8/10 years in single tranche during financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|In continuation to our earlier letter dated 23.04.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPTL in its meeting held on 10.06.2024 has approved the transfer of 1,31,63,750 (One Crore Thirty One Lakh Sixty Three Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty) shares from NHPC to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, in line with supplementary JV Agreement signed between JV Partners of NHPTL. The Post Transaction equity holding of NHPC in NHPTL becomes 12.50% from 20%. Accordingly, NHPTL ceases to be an associate company of NHPC Limited.
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 17th May 2024 to inter-alia consider audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting may also consider to recommend final dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any on equity share capital of the Company. In continuation to our letter dated 29.04.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, copy of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report, as approved by the Board in its meeting held on 17.05.2024 is submitted. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting has also recommended final dividend @ 5% of face value of Rs.10/- per share (Re.0.50/- per equity share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40/- per equity share for the FY 2023-24 paid in March, 2024. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period as per the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27th March 2024 to inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of debt during financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. It is to inform that Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 (meeting commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 09.00 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the proposal for raising of Debt upto Rs.6,100 crore during financial year 2024-25 through issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term loans/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches. Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has also given its in-principle approval for closure of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited (a Subsidiary Company of NHPC Limited and Joint Venture with Govt. of Manipur), subject to the approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Power and Govt. of Manipur. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 to inter-alia consider unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/ nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting may also consider the proposal for declaration of interim dividend on equity share capital of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Further in pursuance to SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of Company by designated persons was closed from Monday 01st January 2024 and will remain closed upto 48 hours after the date of declaration of the said Financial Results i.e. upto Wednesday 14th February 2024 (both days inclusive) Information regarding approval of interim dividend @Rs.1.40/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for FY 2023-24 is submitted. Copy of un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2024 alongwith limited review report issued by Joint Statutory Auditors is submitted. Information regarding fixation of 22.02.2024 as record dated for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
This reimbursement is for the business interruption (BI) loss caused by a flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) on October 4, 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
The investment will be made on 1,000 MW of solar power capacity to be established in the state to meet the growing demand for energy sustainably.Read More
In renewable energy, NHPC has written to the state government expressing its intention to invest more than ₹5,500 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Revenue for the quarter rose by 4.1% year-on-year to ₹3,052 Crore, up from ₹2,931.3 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Revenue from operations fell by 2.3%, amounting to ₹2,694.2 Crore, down from ₹2,757.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
