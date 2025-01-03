Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated 27.03.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 information regarding meeting of Board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday 12th December 2024 in which the proposals relating to Fund raising may be considered is submitted. In continuation to our letter dated 09.12.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), information regarding approval of revised borrowing plan of the Company for FY 2024-25 given by the board in its meeting held on 12.12.2024 is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 9 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results In continuation to our letter dated 09.10.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of the Un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2024 duly signed by Director (Finance) along with Limited Review Report issued by Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 to inter-alia consider unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. In continuation to our letter dated 24.07.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 07, 2024 (meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the following: i. Un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, after review by the Audit Committee. ii. Monetization of future cash flow (Return on Equity) in respect of Dulhasti Power Station or any other Power Station(s) of the Company for 8/10 years in single tranche during financial year 2024-25. A copy of the un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report issued by Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company and other statutory disclosures is submitted. Read less.. In continuation to our letter dated 24.07.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 07.08.2024 had approved the un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. A copy of the un-audited financial results alongwith Limited Review Report issued by Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company and other statutory disclosures is submitted. Read less.. In continuation to our letter dated 31.07.2024, it is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 07.08.2024 had approved monetization of future cashflow (Return on equity) i.r.o. Dulhasti Power Station or any other Power Station(s) of the Company for 8/10 years in single tranche during financial year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

In continuation to our earlier letter dated 23.04.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPTL in its meeting held on 10.06.2024 has approved the transfer of 1,31,63,750 (One Crore Thirty One Lakh Sixty Three Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty) shares from NHPC to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, in line with supplementary JV Agreement signed between JV Partners of NHPTL. The Post Transaction equity holding of NHPC in NHPTL becomes 12.50% from 20%. Accordingly, NHPTL ceases to be an associate company of NHPC Limited.

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 17th May 2024 to inter-alia consider audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting may also consider to recommend final dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any on equity share capital of the Company. In continuation to our letter dated 29.04.2024 and in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, copy of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report, as approved by the Board in its meeting held on 17.05.2024 is submitted. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting has also recommended final dividend @ 5% of face value of Rs.10/- per share (Re.0.50/- per equity share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40/- per equity share for the FY 2023-24 paid in March, 2024. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period as per the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

NHPC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27th March 2024 to inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of debt during financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. It is to inform that Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 (meeting commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 09.00 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the proposal for raising of Debt upto Rs.6,100 crore during financial year 2024-25 through issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term loans/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches. Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has also given its in-principle approval for closure of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric Corporation Limited (a Subsidiary Company of NHPC Limited and Joint Venture with Govt. of Manipur), subject to the approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Power and Govt. of Manipur. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024