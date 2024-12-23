Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Vedanta: Following lender comments, the company amended its demerger strategy and decided to keep its base metals business within the parent corporation. The decision, authorized by the Board on December 20, reflects shifting corporate objectives.

NHPC: NHPC has signed a ₹5,500 Crore MoU with Bihar to establish 1,000 MW solar and green hydrogen projects. State assistance in land acquisition will be critical for speedy completion, the business stated on Friday.

Reliance Industries: On Saturday, the firm announced that its wholly owned arm, Reliance Digital Health, will buy a 45% investment in the US-based Health Alliance Group for $10 million, bolstering its worldwide healthcare innovation focus.

UltraTech Cement: The CCI authorized UltraTech’s ₹3,954 Crore acquisition of a 32.72% interest in India Cements. The company launched an open offer for an additional 26% equity for ₹3,142.35 Crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The corporation approved the public issue of secured NCDs for up to ₹2,000 Crore. The move underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and seek growth opportunities.

Aurobindo Pharma: CuraTeQ Biologics, a subsidiary, has acquired UK MHRA approval for Bevqolva, a biosimilar to bevacizumab. It cures tumors like metastatic colorectal and advanced renal cell carcinoma.

