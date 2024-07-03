Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,095.8
Prev. Close₹1,095.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,601.12
Day's High₹1,099
Day's Low₹1,040
52 Week's High₹1,275
52 Week's Low₹736.6
Book Value₹972.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,609.77
P/E28.86
EPS37.93
Divi. Yield0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.93
47.73
47.73
1,572.46
Preference Capital
0
0
5,318.73
0
Reserves
21,546.63
23,986.73
24,037.79
21,611.28
Net Worth
21,591.56
24,034.46
29,404.25
23,183.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,225.68
1,824.7
3,583.54
3,288.63
yoy growth (%)
21.97
-49.08
8.96
-12.68
Raw materials
-972.16
-438.94
-943.37
-885.62
As % of sales
43.67
24.05
26.32
26.92
Employee costs
-120.64
-81.99
-463.15
-442.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
651.31
189.15
539.84
753.45
Depreciation
-22.92
-32.82
-175.46
-111.58
Tax paid
-68.83
-51.02
-394.99
-234.98
Working capital
242.54
891.39
-604.36
-158.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.97
-49.08
8.96
-12.68
Op profit growth
-19
9.56
-10.21
-33.82
EBIT growth
12.28
-44.08
29.08
-16.93
Net profit growth
1,334.28
-72.45
-72.06
-33.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,839.77
8,216.86
7,725.5
12,809.35
13,068.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,839.77
8,216.86
7,725.5
12,809.35
13,068.29
Other Operating Income
1,180.5
717.44
0
0
0
Other Income
311.82
8,516.94
1,115.77
760.93
1,555.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,349.35
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.6
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.42
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.7
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.5
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Ajay G Piramal
Vice Chairperson
Swati A Piramal
Non Executive Director
Nandini Piramal
Non Executive Director
Anand Piramal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bipin Singh
Non Executive Director
Vijay Shah
Independent Director
Suhail Nathani
Independent Director
KUNAL BAHL
Independent Director
Anjali Bansal
Non Executive Director
Shikha Sharma
Independent Director
Puneet Yadu Dalmia
Independent Director
Anita M George
Independent Director
Rajiv Mehrishi.
Independent Director
Gautam Doshi
Independent Director
Asheet Mehta
Reports by Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), erstwhile Piramal Healthcare Limited, is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal. Established in the 1980s, the Group is one of Indias powerhouse conglomerates with a track record of establishing successful businesses in varied industries. With a history of successful organic and inorganic growth ventures, the Piramal Group today has a global presence across 30 countries.The Company is a growing, diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with presence in Retail and Wholesale Lending, Alternative funds and Life Insurance businesses. The Company has completed the integration of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. (DHFL) and is now one of the largest housing finance companies in India.In Pharma, through an end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries, PEL sells a portfolio of niche differentiated Pharma products and provides an entire pool of Pharma services (including in the areas of injectable, HPAPI etc.). PELs Global Pharma business has a strong product portfolio of niche differentiated branded generic products that are difficult to manufacture, sell or distribute. PELs Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services segment offers end-to-end solutions across the drug life cycle through a globally integrated network of facilities. PELs India consumer products division caters to the Indian self-care market. PELs OTC ra
The Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1047.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piramal Enterprises Ltd is ₹23609.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Piramal Enterprises Ltd is 28.86 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piramal Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piramal Enterprises Ltd is ₹736.6 and ₹1275 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Piramal Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.60%, 3 Years at -9.34%, 1 Year at 17.15%, 6 Month at 16.14%, 3 Month at 3.71% and 1 Month at -11.37%.
