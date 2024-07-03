Summary

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), erstwhile Piramal Healthcare Limited, is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal. Established in the 1980s, the Group is one of Indias powerhouse conglomerates with a track record of establishing successful businesses in varied industries. With a history of successful organic and inorganic growth ventures, the Piramal Group today has a global presence across 30 countries.The Company is a growing, diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with presence in Retail and Wholesale Lending, Alternative funds and Life Insurance businesses. The Company has completed the integration of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. (DHFL) and is now one of the largest housing finance companies in India.In Pharma, through an end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries, PEL sells a portfolio of niche differentiated Pharma products and provides an entire pool of Pharma services (including in the areas of injectable, HPAPI etc.). PELs Global Pharma business has a strong product portfolio of niche differentiated branded generic products that are difficult to manufacture, sell or distribute. PELs Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services segment offers end-to-end solutions across the drug life cycle through a globally integrated network of facilities. PELs India consumer products division caters to the Indian self-care market. PELs OTC ra

