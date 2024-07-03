iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Enterprises Ltd Share Price

1,047.1
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,095.8
  • Day's High1,099
  • 52 Wk High1,275
  • Prev. Close1,095.85
  • Day's Low1,040
  • 52 Wk Low 736.6
  • Turnover (lac)8,601.12
  • P/E28.86
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value972.85
  • EPS37.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,609.77
  • Div. Yield0.91
  • Open920.8
  • Day's High950.75
  • Spot944
  • Prev. Close933.1
  • Day's Low916
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot750
  • OI(Chg %)1,49,250 (2.74%)
  • Roll Over%1.66
  • Roll Cost0.6
  • Traded Vol.29,72,250 (-62.79%)
Piramal Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,095.8

Prev. Close

1,095.85

Turnover(Lac.)

8,601.12

Day's High

1,099

Day's Low

1,040

52 Week's High

1,275

52 Week's Low

736.6

Book Value

972.85

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,609.77

P/E

28.86

EPS

37.93

Divi. Yield

0.91

Piramal Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

Piramal Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion
23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM

Piramal Enterprises Approves ₹2,000 Crore NCD Issuance for Growth Expansion

23 Dec 2024|11:33 PM

The Administrative Committee of the Company declared on this on 20th Dec, 2024.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore
27 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

Piramal Enterprises Sells Mumbai Property for ₹187 Crore

27 Sep 2024|03:10 PM

The sale was formalized through a deed of conveyance on September 26, 2024, encompassing both the land and building associated with the property.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024
27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake
19 Aug 2024|01:01 PM

Piramal Enterprises promoter acquires additional stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2024|01:01 PM

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday that a promoter group business purchased 6.16 lakh equity shares, accounting for 0.27% of the company's total paid-up share capital, on August 16.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.29%

Non-Promoter- 29.87%

Institutions: 29.87%

Non-Institutions: 23.40%

Custodian: 0.41%

Share Price

Piramal Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.93

47.73

47.73

1,572.46

Preference Capital

0

0

5,318.73

0

Reserves

21,546.63

23,986.73

24,037.79

21,611.28

Net Worth

21,591.56

24,034.46

29,404.25

23,183.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,225.68

1,824.7

3,583.54

3,288.63

yoy growth (%)

21.97

-49.08

8.96

-12.68

Raw materials

-972.16

-438.94

-943.37

-885.62

As % of sales

43.67

24.05

26.32

26.92

Employee costs

-120.64

-81.99

-463.15

-442.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

651.31

189.15

539.84

753.45

Depreciation

-22.92

-32.82

-175.46

-111.58

Tax paid

-68.83

-51.02

-394.99

-234.98

Working capital

242.54

891.39

-604.36

-158.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.97

-49.08

8.96

-12.68

Op profit growth

-19

9.56

-10.21

-33.82

EBIT growth

12.28

-44.08

29.08

-16.93

Net profit growth

1,334.28

-72.45

-72.06

-33.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,839.77

8,216.86

7,725.5

12,809.35

13,068.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,839.77

8,216.86

7,725.5

12,809.35

13,068.29

Other Operating Income

1,180.5

717.44

0

0

0

Other Income

311.82

8,516.94

1,115.77

760.93

1,555.12

Piramal Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,349.35

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.6

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.42

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.7

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.5

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Ajay G Piramal

Vice Chairperson

Swati A Piramal

Non Executive Director

Nandini Piramal

Non Executive Director

Anand Piramal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bipin Singh

Non Executive Director

Vijay Shah

Independent Director

Suhail Nathani

Independent Director

KUNAL BAHL

Independent Director

Anjali Bansal

Non Executive Director

Shikha Sharma

Independent Director

Puneet Yadu Dalmia

Independent Director

Anita M George

Independent Director

Rajiv Mehrishi.

Independent Director

Gautam Doshi

Independent Director

Asheet Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), erstwhile Piramal Healthcare Limited, is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal. Established in the 1980s, the Group is one of Indias powerhouse conglomerates with a track record of establishing successful businesses in varied industries. With a history of successful organic and inorganic growth ventures, the Piramal Group today has a global presence across 30 countries.The Company is a growing, diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with presence in Retail and Wholesale Lending, Alternative funds and Life Insurance businesses. The Company has completed the integration of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. (DHFL) and is now one of the largest housing finance companies in India.In Pharma, through an end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries, PEL sells a portfolio of niche differentiated Pharma products and provides an entire pool of Pharma services (including in the areas of injectable, HPAPI etc.). PELs Global Pharma business has a strong product portfolio of niche differentiated branded generic products that are difficult to manufacture, sell or distribute. PELs Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services segment offers end-to-end solutions across the drug life cycle through a globally integrated network of facilities. PELs India consumer products division caters to the Indian self-care market. PELs OTC ra
Company FAQs

What is the Piramal Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Piramal Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1047.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piramal Enterprises Ltd is ₹23609.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Piramal Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Piramal Enterprises Ltd is 28.86 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Piramal Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piramal Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piramal Enterprises Ltd is ₹736.6 and ₹1275 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Piramal Enterprises Ltd?

Piramal Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.60%, 3 Years at -9.34%, 1 Year at 17.15%, 6 Month at 16.14%, 3 Month at 3.71% and 1 Month at -11.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Piramal Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Piramal Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.30 %
Institutions - 29.88 %
Public - 23.41 %

